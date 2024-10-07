AgileThought Rebrands as Motivus, Expanding its Suite of Advanced Digital Solutions and Offerings

Rebranding Highlights New Leadership, Broadened Service Portfolio and Growth Across Latin America

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AgileThought has rebranded as Motivus, signifying a strategic shift towards higher-value offerings in software development and technology consulting. While embracing this new identity, Motivus continues to deliver unsurpassed quality under all business models and across key industries, including healthcare and life sciences, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and retail. The company's enhanced focus on complex digital engagement projects highlights its expertise in cloud, data, advanced analytics, machine learning and AI, and enterprise architecture.

"Our rebranding to Motivus is more than a name change—it represents our commitment to expanding our suite of high-impact technology solutions that drive real value for our clients," said Hari Haran, CEO of Motivus. "We're leveraging our already considerable expertise in business and technology transformation to help our customers optimize costs and accelerate their growth potential."

Haran, who has held key leadership roles at prominent services companies such as Aricent, Persistent and Xoriant, brings a wealth of experience in guiding companies through significant transformations. His global perspective and extensive background uniquely position him to drive Motivus' continued success.

"For years, we've been a key partner in the digital transformation of many leading brands," said Haran. "This rebranding reinforces our dedication to listening to the voice of the customer and maintaining our world-renowned delivery quality, along with a renewed focus on high-value, complex solutions that meet our customers' evolving needs."

The company employs over 1,600 highly trained engineers worldwide who are committed to helping enterprises modernize and transform with the power of AI. To meet the growing demand for Motivus' expertise, the company is expanding its global workforce. This growth initiative aims to bolster the company's capabilities and solidify its position as an industry leader in nearshore delivery.

To learn more about Motivus' strategic vision and expansion plans, visit www.motivus.com .

About Motivus

Motivus is a provider of digital engineering, cloud, data and AI-enabled transformation services, dedicated to solving complex technology challenges that empower clients to achieve business growth, increase revenues and reduce costs. With a global footprint anchored by multiple nearshore development centers across Latin America, Motivus brings expertise and agility to its Fortune 1000 clients worldwide. Motivus equips its clients with the tools they need to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiency and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.motivus.com.

Contact:

Motivus

Paul Mallabar, SVP Global Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Motivus