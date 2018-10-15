AgileTrailblazers Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

RESTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that AGILETRAILBLAZERS is No. 396 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. In addition, AgileTrailblazers was ranked as the top 15 fastest growing IT Management Company. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Business innovation is key to market disruption. A well-executed digital transformation strategy gives organizations the competitive advantage they are seeking to meet and exceed customer expectations. We strive to support our customers in their digital transformation journey." Naeem Hussain, Co-Founder & CFO.

AgileTrailblazers® specializes in enabling Innovation through:

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 15) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

About AgileTrailblazers

AgileTrailblazers is a Northern Virginia based fast growing full-service digital transformation company. We help our clients focus on emerging opportunities, value creation, and innovate on new lines businesses by harnessing the power of our digital framework. We have successfully helped our clients disrupt their business models via our digital strategy, modernize their technology, align better with their customer needs. Our services are designed to create Digital Strategies, Agile Organizations, Modernized Technology, Analytics and helping our customers launch new innovative products to attain a competitive advantage. AgileTrailblazers provides customized training for organizations embarking on Digital Transformation. Our clients include start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.agiletrailblazers.com

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

