Agilious is the First Organization in the United States to Offer Agile Finance Certified Training

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilious LLC (Agilious) is the first organization in the United States to offer Agile Finance training accredited by the International Consortium for Agile (ICAgile). The course explores financial management in agile environments and works to identify the roles and processes that must be supported to breakdown silos and enable organizational agility.

This certification is part of a specialized journey within ICAgile's Business Agility track and is aimed at people in organizational functions focusing on the allocation and use of funds irrespective of their industry. Participants will come away ready to implement new ways of thinking and working in the finance, accounting and procurement areas. Successful completion of the course will also result in the achievement of a knowledge-based certification, designating each participant as an ICAgile Certified Professional in Agile Finance (ICP-FIN).

Manjit Singh, President of Agilious, stated, "We are excited to receive ICAgile's accreditation for Agile Finance. We are eager to serve Agile professionals in finance, technology, project management and in leadership roles throughout the U.S. to enhance their interest in learning about Agile methods and practices. Agilious' services are designed to meet the needs of organizations who want to improve their business agility."

"We are excited for Agilious to bring the Agile Finance course to the United States," added ICAgile's Director of Agile Learning, Christina Hartikainen. "As the world of work continues to evolve, more organizations are embracing Business Agility. The Agile Finance course is an important step on a Business Agility-focused learning journey."

Based in the Washington D.C. metro area, Agilious has helped hundreds of enterprises and several thousand professionals get trained, acquire certifications, and up skill their employees. A leading training provider in disciplines such as Scrum, SAFe, Agile Project Management, Agile Business Analysis, and Agile Facilitation among others, Agilious specializes where technologies and best practices are changing rapidly and demand for qualified candidates significantly exceeds supply. Agilious' agile training courses are designed and taught by industry experts.

Prospective participants can learn more about the course, including Agilious' upcoming classes in McClean, VA and San Diego, CA at http://bit.ly/agiliousfinance

About Agilious

Agilious is a highly specialized Agile technology consulting firm with deep expertise in enabling people and organizations to perform at their highest agility. As passionate practitioners, we bring over 19 years of real-world Agile and Lean experience to empower our clients to eliminate waste, create a culture of continuous improvement, and delight their customers by delivering value at an extraordinary pace. Learn more at: www.agilious.com

About ICAgile

Founded in 2010, ICAgile is a leading global agile accreditation and certification body that helps organizations design learning experiences that cultivate an agile mindset and enable sustainable organizational agility. ICAgile's approach is not tied to any specific agile methodology, thus giving people the flexibility to blend flavors in a way that make sense for their reality. Learn more at icagile.com.

Media Contact:

Magaly Garza

magaly@agilious.com

Tel: 240-244-3311

Related Files

Agilious-Agile Finance Course__PRESS RELEASE__2020-02-04__RELEASED.pdf

Related Images

agilious-logo.png

Agilious Logo

Delivering People Powered Agility

Related Links

Agilious

Agile Finance Courses

SOURCE Agilious

Related Links

http://www.agilious.com

