Agilisium Achieves Amazon QuickSight Service Delivery Designation

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilisium, a Los Angeles-based Big Data Analytics company and Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), is thrilled to announce that it has achieved AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon QuickSight, having demonstrated success in helping customers gain cost-effective and instant insights from their data.

Achieving the Amazon QuickSight Service Delivery designation differentiates Agilisium as a valuable APN Partner in delivering Amazon QuickSight services. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"As an APN Advanced Consulting Partner, with AWS Data & Analytics Competency status, this designation is a recognition of Agilisium's ability to provide custom, cost-effective, relevant, and instant insights, to solve critical business problems that keep leaders up at night," said Mr. Raj Babu, Founder & Head of Customer Success, Agilisium.

"By leveraging our in-depth expertise in Big Data Analytics and Amazon QuickSight, customers can now accelerate the deployment of end-to-end analytics solutions on AWS," he added.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Partners with deep expertise in delivering specific AWS services.

About Agilisium

Agilisium is a Los Angeles-based Big Data and Analytics Company with clear focus on helping organizations take the "Data-to-Insights-Leap". To this end, Agilisium has invested in all stages of data journey: Data Architecture Consulting, Data Integration, Data Storage, Data Governance and Data Analytics. As an Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network with top-notch industry certifications, Design Thinking capabilities and a thriving Partner Eco-system, Agilisium is inherently vested in our clients' success.

https://www.agilisium.com

Contact:

Mahesh Bellie

+91 9940075605

215252@email4pr.com

SOURCE Agilisium