Agilisium Appoints Lokesh Bhagchand as Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Agilisium Consulting

09 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilisium Consulting, a leading provider of specialized Data Analytics and Generative AI solutions, today announced the appointment of Lokesh Bhagchand (Lokesh) as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Lokesh joins Agilisium from Cognizant, where he spent over 24 years in a variety of technology and management roles in the Life Sciences practice, spanning delivery management, business operations, account management and sales. Lokesh has a strong track record of working with top-tier Life Sciences clients, driving accelerated growth, building domain and technology capabilities, and enhancing operational efficiencies at scale.

"I'm delighted to join Agilisium and build on the platform of strong value proposition to clients at the intersection of cloud, data and AI," said Lokesh. "Agilisium's long-term client relationships, disciplined focus on the Life Sciences industry and entrepreneurial approach is a perfect platform to deliver differentiated value to our clients, as we grow each one of those relationships."

"It gives me immense pleasure in welcoming Lokesh as the new Chief Operating Officer," said Raj Babu, Founder and CEO of Agilisium. "Our recent investments in building Life Sciences-centric analytics solutions powered by Generative AI capabilities are gaining significant market momentum. Lokesh's deep knowledge of the transformational needs of Life Sciences clients positions us well to provide superior value to our clients across the value chain. I look forward to the exciting times ahead."

About Agilisium
Agilisium is a fast-growing Cloud Transformation and Data Analytics company with strong expertise in Data Transformation journey and Generative AI solutions. Learn more at www.Agilisium.com.

SOURCE Agilisium Consulting

Also from this source

Agilisium Recognized as a 'Product Challenger' in 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ for AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning

Agilisium Recognized as a 'Product Challenger' in 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ for AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning

Agilisium Consulting, a leading provider of Advanced Data Analytics and Generative AI solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a...
Agilisium Appoints Dr. Amar Drawid as SVP - Chief AI & Business Consulting Officer to Accelerate its Life Science Customers Data Innovation Strategy

Agilisium Appoints Dr. Amar Drawid as SVP - Chief AI & Business Consulting Officer to Accelerate its Life Science Customers Data Innovation Strategy

Agilisium Consulting, the pioneering leader in data analytics, cloud, and life science solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Amar...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.