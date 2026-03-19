Agilisium Invests $5.5 Million to Transform How Life Sciences Enterprises Operationalize AI - Introducing a New Class of Forward Deployment Experts (FDX)

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilisium, a domain-native AI services company focused exclusively on Life Sciences, today announced a $5.5 million investment to transform how pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech enterprises operationalize AI. Central to the initiative is FDX, Forward Deployment Experts — a new professional standard built across four dimensions: Domain, AI & Technology, Consultative Solutioning, and Systems & Process Thinking.

Unlike traditional consulting models, FDX professionals are not offsite advisors. They are embedded directly inside client organizations, working alongside scientific, regulatory, and commercial teams to design, deploy, and continuously operate AI-driven capabilities. Agilisium will transform and deploy its global workforce of more than 1,000 professionals under this model, making it the world's first forward deployment expert framework built exclusively for Life Sciences.

The initiative addresses a critical industry gap: a shortage of AI engineers or life scientists in isolation, but of professionals who combine both alongside the regulatory fluency that Life Sciences demands. Enterprise AI initiatives continue to stall not because the technology fails, but because the talent to operationalize it does not exist at scale.

"The biggest constraint in AI adoption in Life Sciences is no longer technology — it is talent. The companies that will lead the next decade will be the ones that embed AI capability deep inside their organizations. At Agilisium, our advantage comes from the compounding institutional and domain knowledge we have built by focusing exclusively on Life Sciences."

— Raj Babu, Founder and CEO, Agilisium

Three Offerings. One Integrated Model.

The forward deployment model is delivered through three integrated offerings:

FDX — Forward Deployment Experts: Senior practitioners embedded inside client teams who rebuild scientific, regulatory, and commercial workflows with AI at their core and own outcomes end-to-end.

FDA — Forward-Deployment Agents: Autonomous AI agents trained on each enterprise's proprietary data, regulatory frameworks, and operational logic — not generic models adapted from the outside.

FDS — Forward-Deployment Services: Managed teams that remain embedded post-deployment, continuously running and evolving AI capabilities so clients inherit a functioning, improving system — not technical debt.

"By integrating AI, innovation, and execution, we are building an operating model that translates intelligence into real-world impact at scale. Our FDX professionals are the connective tissue between AI potential and enterprise results."

— Arunkumar Arjunan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief AI & Innovation Officer, Agilisium

About Agilisium

Agilisium is the leading domain-native AI services partner for the Life Sciences industry, combining deep domain expertise with Contextual Autonomous Agentic AI and Advanced Analytics. The company partners with leading pharmaceutical and biotech organizations to automate mission-critical processes and accelerate outcomes across the full value chain — from drug discovery and clinical development to regulatory operations and commercial success. Learn more at www.agilisium.com.

SOURCE Agilisium Consulting