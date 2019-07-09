Agilisium Launches AWS Quick Start to Setup "SnapLogic-powered DataLake on AWS Cloud" in Less Than 20 Minutes

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilisium, a Big Data Analytics company has launched AWS Quick Start to setup the foundation for "SnapLogic-powered DataLake on AWS Cloud" in less than 20 minutes. For organizations wanting to experiment with DataLake on the cloud, this Quick Start sets up the end-to-end environment and all the required cloud services without the extensive need for IT Support.



AWS Quick Starts are accelerators that contain templates and deployment guides, that organizations can quickly deploy and experience a Partner's solution on AWS environment. They are rigorously tested for AWS Well Architected Framework approach, including best practices, security and high availability.



While organizations can set up the basic environment without manual intervention, they can also use pre-built SnapLogic pipelines built by Agilisium, to explore the environment by following the instructions in the deployment guide. Additionally, for organizations interested in implementing the Data Lake for a custom use case, Agilisium offers a packaged service with defined timeline and cost.



"In line with Agilisium's commitment to help organizations take the Data-to-Insight-Leap, we are thrilled to launch this Quick Start which empowers business to setup the Data Lake and experiment with data, without the support of specialized IT skills," said Raj Babu, Founder, Agilisium Consulting.



"At SnapLogic, it's our mission to enable both IT and business users to quickly and easily build quality, scalable data pipelines that get the right data to the right people at the right time," said Craig Stewart, SVP of Product at SnapLogic. "We're delighted that Agilisium has helped us further the cause with this new AWS Quick Start, which will enable organizations of all sizes to accelerate their big data projects while leveraging the speed, scalability, and full power of the cloud. Getting started with cloud data lakes is now easier than ever."



About Agilisium



Agilisium is a Los Angeles-based Big Data and Analytics company with clear focus on helping organizations take the "Data-to-Insights-Leap". To this end, Agilisium has invested in all stages of data journey: Data Architecture Consulting, Data Integration, Data Storage, Data Governance and Data Analytics. As an Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network with top-notch industry certifications, Design Thinking capabilities and a thriving Partner Eco-system, Agilisium is inherently vested in our clients' success.



