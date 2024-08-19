Agilisium Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group Life Sciences Digital Services for Mid-Market Enterprises PEAK Matrix®Report

Agilisium counts 7 of Top 10 Mid-market Life Sciences companies as its clients through its 20+ Gen AI-powered Solutions Post this

Life Sciences mid-market enterprises are agile, have ambitious growth plans, and look for innovation-led differentiation to create value. Agilisium's values resonate with their expectations and is one of their proud partners. To this end, the Everest Group evaluated Agilisium's capabilities across the Life Sciences value chain—from discovery through clinical trials, manufacturing, and sales and marketing—along with client case studies and references.

"Being recognized as a Leader by an independent research firm, the Everest Group, is a significant testament to our commitment to delivering superior digital solutions that address the pressing needs of the life sciences industry. It is also a validation of Agilisium's specialized expertise leveraging our digital services for the Life Sciences industry," said Raj Babu, Founder and CEO of Agilisium. He further added, "To specifically address the unique needs of mid-market enterprises, backed by data across LS functions, Agilisium has created a collaborative ecosystem that brings together leading life sciences-centric partners, technology majors, academia, and research institutions. It has also invested significantly in Agilisium Labs, a dedicated innovation sandbox that focuses on building advanced analytics and GenAI solutions across the Life Sciences value chain."

"Mid-market life sciences enterprises face unique challenges that distinguish them from their larger counterparts, necessitating distinct sourcing needs, such as client intimacy, agility, and cost-effective innovation, to stay competitive. Recognizing these specific needs, providers are tailoring their strategies to offer personalized support and innovative solutions, capitalizing on the increasing mid-market demand. Agilisium's investments in building domain-specific IP, and innovation labs, complemented by its commitment to proactively deliver value in client engagements, has helped it to earn a Leader position in Everest Group's Life Sciences Digital Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024," says Durga Ambati, Practice Director at Everest Group.

To download the full report, click here.

Agilisium counts seven of the top 10 mid-market life sciences companies as its clients. The company has brought on board seasoned technology and domain experts, attracting senior talent from some of the top Life Sciences companies such as Novartis, Amgen, Bayer, UCB, and Sanofi to build next-generation solutions that address the structural shifts in the industry.

About Agilisium

Agilisium is one of the premier Life Sciences partners for digital innovations. The company delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive impactful change by combining our strong domain expertise with Data, Cloud, GenAI, and Advanced Analytics. Agilisium collaborates with leading pharma and biotech companies to provide data-driven insights and innovative solutions across the value chain, helping accelerate drug discovery, optimize patient care, achieve commercial success, streamline product delivery, and foster collaboration. Learn more at www.Agilisium.com

SOURCE Agilisium Consulting