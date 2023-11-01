Agilisium Recognized as a 'Product Challenger' in 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ for AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilisium Consulting, a leading provider of Advanced Data Analytics and Generative AI solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a "Product Challenger" in the 'AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning' and as a "Contender" in 'AWS Migration Services' quadrant in the ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners 2023 US Quadrant Report.

This report focuses on what ISG perceives as most critical for AWS Ecosystem Partners in the U.S. to help customers achieve business transformation. The ISG Provider Lens™ recognizes Agilisium as a Product Challenger in this quadrant as it has built a robust group of analytics platforms and Generative AI solutions like Data Observability solution that resolves real-time data issues and reduce data downtime. GenInsights is an AI Search assistant tool that combines the power of large language models enabled with natural language querying and Generative AI. And ProTrac is an Orchestration platform to effortlessly manage a patient's end-to-end Cell and Gene Therapy journey from initiation to infusion. These solutions make Agilisium as unique AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning solutions company.

In the AWS Migration Services quadrant, the report highlights Agilisium's in-depth assessment capability which has enabled customers to identify focus areas across six agile cloud adoption framework dimensions. Agilisium's pilot project program enables customers to use their expertise across design, development and implementation with top-notch solutions in an optimal time frame. Agilisium's AWS Migration and Modernization competency and certified AWS Data Engineering talents, brings rich and deep AWS partnerships to help enterprises have a seamless migration experience.

"Agilisium's positioning in the ISG report is a testament to our robust AWS Data Analytics and Machine Learning and AWS Migration Services capabilities and our commitment to transforming businesses by driving industry-focused cloud solutions," said Raj Babu, Founder and CEO, Agilisium Consulting. "This report reaffirms that our abiding focus on the Life Sciences industry and investments in AWS-certification, proprietary solutions, accelerators and frameworks, enables clients to drive higher levels of efficiency, effectiveness and innovation, thereby accelerating the life cycle from drug discovery through commercialization and improving patient outcomes."

Click here, to access the ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners 2023 U.S. Quadrant Report

About Agilisium: 
Agilisium is a fast-growing Cloud Transformation and Data Analytics company with strong expertise in Data Transformation journey and Generative AI solutions. Learn more at www.Agilisium.com

SOURCE Agilisium Consulting

