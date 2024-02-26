Agiliti Buyout Alert: Is $10 Fair? Shareholders Seeking More Money Should Contact Julie & Holleman Regarding Sale to Majority Shareholder THL Partners

News provided by

Julie & Holleman LLP

26 Feb, 2024, 10:30 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized shareholder rights firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed $10 per share buyout of Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) by the company's largest shareholder, private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. ("THL").

For a free, no-risk consultation, please visit https://julieholleman.com/agiliti-inc/, or contact firm partner Scott Holleman by email at [email protected].

Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. THL is Agiliti's largest shareholder, owning approximately 74% of the company's stock. THL took control of the company in 2019 and led its 2021 initial public offering, which priced Agiliti's stock at $14 per share.

On February 26, 2024, Agiliti announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by THL for $10 per share in cash, which values the company at approximately $2.5 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders, is concerned about the inadequate deal price. The $10 per share deal price is less than the recent IPO price, the 52-week high price of $19.60 per share, and the $23 per share average price target established by Wall Street analysts. Julie & Holleman is also concerned about conflicts of interest—THL is squeezing out public shareholders while retaining for itself the company's massive potential.

Please visit https://julieholleman.com/agiliti-inc/ or contact partner Scott Holleman by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (929) 415-1020 for more information.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation and have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved companies and their shareholders. For more information about the firm, please visit www.julieholleman.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Julie & Holleman LLP
W. Scott Holleman, Esq.
157 East 86th Street
4th Floor
New York, NY 10028
(929) 415-1020
www.julieholleman.com

SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP

Also from this source

TAST SPECIAL ALERT: Julie & Holleman LLP Announces Investigation Regarding Sale of Carrols Restaurant Group to Restaurant Brands International

TAST SPECIAL ALERT: Julie & Holleman LLP Announces Investigation Regarding Sale of Carrols Restaurant Group to Restaurant Brands International

Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed sale of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) to Restaurant...
TRANSPHORM MERGER ALERT: Shareholders Concerned About Sale to Renesas Should Contact Julie & Holleman LLP About Ongoing Investigation

TRANSPHORM MERGER ALERT: Shareholders Concerned About Sale to Renesas Should Contact Julie & Holleman LLP About Ongoing Investigation

Julie & Holleman LLP, a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm, is investigating the proposed $5.10 per share acquisition of Transphorm, Inc....
More Releases From This Source

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.