Agiliti Buyout Alert: Is $10 Fair? Shareholders Seeking More Money Should Contact Julie & Holleman Regarding Sale to Majority Shareholder THL Partners

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized shareholder rights firm Julie & Holleman LLP is investigating the proposed $10 per share buyout of Agiliti Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) by the company's largest shareholder, private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. ("THL").

Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. THL is Agiliti's largest shareholder, owning approximately 74% of the company's stock. THL took control of the company in 2019 and led its 2021 initial public offering, which priced Agiliti's stock at $14 per share.

On February 26, 2024, Agiliti announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by THL for $10 per share in cash, which values the company at approximately $2.5 billion.

Julie & Holleman, whose attorneys have helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders, is concerned about the inadequate deal price. The $10 per share deal price is less than the recent IPO price, the 52-week high price of $19.60 per share, and the $23 per share price target recently established by a Wall Street analyst. Julie & Holleman is also concerned about conflicts of interest—THL is squeezing out public shareholders while retaining for itself the company's massive potential. Several of the so-called "independent" directors also have potential conflicts of interest.

