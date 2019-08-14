Agility CMS Recognized as a Headless CMS Leader in the 2019 G2Crowd Summer Report

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agility CMS, an all-in-one Headless CMS, has been named a Leader in G2Crowd's Grid® Report for Headless CMS. Agility CMS was one of 8 vendors evaluated in the report and has been named a Leader based on receiving a high customer satisfaction score and having a large market presence. Leaders in the category also included Kentico Cloud and Contentful.



Agility CMS has solidified their stance with a new rebrand, and an array of new product offerings moving from a high performer in this category too now being named a Leader. With a Headless API Architecture across Content Management, eCommerce, Ticketing and Search, Agility is easily the most all-in-one Headless CMS available. Agility was also ranked as a high performer for best web content management software earlier this year.



91% of users rated Agility CMS with 4 or 5 stars, 87% of users believe it's headed in the right direction, and users said they would be likely to recommend Agility at a rate of 82%. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.



"Agility remains laser-focused on our developer community as well as the success of our partners and customers," said Jon Voigt, CEO & Co-Founder at Agility CMS. "We are ecstatic to be acknowledged as a Leader by our customers and believe this report is a validation of our product strengths and accelerated growth moving forward."



G2 Crowd is a business product review and ranking platform that makes it easy for businesses to evaluate software based on authentic and honest feedback from real customers. According to the report, "The Grid represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 rates products from the Headless CMS category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.



"Technology buyers can use the Grid to help them quickly select the best products for their businesses and to find peers with similar experiences. For vendors, media, investors, and analysts, the Grid provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis."



To find out more about how Agility CMS qualified for G2 Crowd's inclusion in the Headless CMS category, please visit: https://www.g2crowd.com/products/agility-cms/reviews



To see Agility CMS in the G2 Crowd Grid Report for Headless CMS Summer 2019, please visit:

https://www.g2crowd.com/categories/headless-cms



Agility CMS is a Headless CMS, allowing you to choose any programming language while also getting the flexibility, speed and power that comes from lightweight APIs. From there, add a tonne of features like Page Management, Ecommerce, E-ticketing and Search and Agility CMS becomes a full Digital Experience Platform–saving time, removing limitations and allowing seamless digital experiences across all digital channels.



Breakthrough the limitations of your current CMS with the Fastest CMS on the market. Visit https://agilitycms.com to learn more about the products and services offered.



Signup for a FREE Agility CMS plan today and get going faster than ever before! https://agilitycms.com/product/pricing

