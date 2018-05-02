Agility Fuel Solutions and Romeo Power Technology Partner to Provide High-Performance, Modular Battery Packs for Commercial Vehicles

Agility and Romeo have entered into an exclusive global agreement whereby Romeo will supply custom-designed battery modules to Agility for Class 4-8 vehicles. Agility will use its extensive experience in onboard energy storage to integrate those modules into highly configurable battery packs for the wide range of battery capacities and physical configurations best suited to individual vehicles and applications in the global truck and bus markets.

Romeo battery modules and packs are the lightest and most compact available, with the highest volumetric and gravimetric energy density on the market. They take up less space than competing packs, feature enhanced state-of-charge and state-of-health monitoring, and are engineered to exceed stringent government safety requirements.

"We're very excited about the partnership with Agility to supply modules on an exclusive basis for applications in the Class 4-8 commercial vehicle market," said Romeo co-founder and CEO Mike Patterson. "With Agility's extensive experience and commitment to excellence, we'll provide the best-in-class solution for clean-air commercial fleets."

"Successful electrification and hybridization of commercial vehicles will enable fleets to meet their emission and return on investment targets by taking advantage of the undeniable efficiency of electric drivetrains," said Todd Sloan, Agility's SVP - Innovation and New Business Development. "Our partnership with Romeo will leverage their best-in-class battery technology with Agility's strengths in energy storage application engineering, commercial vehicle OEM program management and aftermarket support for dealers and fleets."

About Agility Fuel Solutions

Agility Fuel Solutions is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Its product offerings include natural gas, hydrogen, and battery electric energy storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas fuel systems, and propane dispensers. Agility offers solutions for a variety of vehicle types, including Class 8 trucks, refuse trucks, transit buses, school buses, concrete mixers, and delivery trucks. Agility has been manufacturing and servicing safe and reliable clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicle fleets and OEMs for more than 20 years, logging billions of miles on the road per year.

For more information, visit booth 1237 at ACT Expo this week or www.agilityfs.com

About Romeo Power Technology

With a mission to end energy poverty globally, a team of top engineers and designers from SpaceX, Tesla, Samsung, Apple, and Amazon, set out to lead the frontier of technology innovation. What manifested were some of the safest and most power-dense battery packs in the world. With the belief that safe and reliable energy is crucial to the advancement of human health and economic development, Romeo sets out to put the power back in your hands. Today Romeo leads the charge in reliability for vehicles, stationary storage, and personal power banks for consumers.

For more information, visit our website https://romeopower.com

Press contacts:

Charles A. Silio, VP – Strategy, Corporate Development, and Marketing

Agility Fuel Solutions

Telephone: +1 610 888 0992

csilio@agilityfs.com

Follow on Twitter: @AgilityFuel

Ester Rosenberg, Investor Relations and Customer Engagement Manager

Romeo Power Technology

Telephone: +1 646 799 3718

ester@romeopower.com

Follow on Twitter: @RomeoPowerTech

Follow on Instagram: @RomeoPowerTechnology

