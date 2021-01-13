Agility Recovery Acquires RecoveryPlanner, a Gartner Leader for Business Continuity Management Program Solutions

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agility, the premier provider of end-to-end business continuity solutions, announced today the acquisition of Connecticut-based RecoveryPlanner, a five-time leader in Gartner's1 Business Continuity Management Program (BCMP) Magic Quadrant and also featured in Gartner's IT Vendor Risk Management Magic Quadrant. The acquisition of RecoveryPlanner further strengthens Agility's position as a market leader, with more than 20 years' experience helping professionals with risk management, incident management, building business continuity plans, and managing programs. In addition, RecoveryPlanner has recently been named the DRI Product and Service Provider of the Year for Planning Software and Services.

Agility Recovery Acquires RecoveryPlanner, a Leading SaaS Tool for Business Continuity Management Planning and Integrated Risk Management

"We have seen an increased demand for business continuity planning assistance as companies rethink and elevate their overall risk management," said Jon Bahl, CEO of Agility Recovery. "RecoveryPlanner has industry expertise and credibility working with clients to manage risk and incidents, including complex, robust business continuity planning, which meshes perfectly with our simple, lighter approach through Agility Planner. In keeping with our mission, we now offer end-to-end business continuity planning for businesses, no matter how simple or complex their program requirements."

In addition to renowned tools for business continuity planning, incident management, and integrated risk management, the RecoveryPlanner team includes master-certified business continuity planners and industry experts who join the Agility team. Monica Goldstein, JD, CBCP, and former CEO, joins the Agility team as VP Product Marketing along with Jeff Goldstein as VP International Sales & Alliances, and the following:

Sherri Flynn , Master Business Continuity Professional (MBCP), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), ISO Implementer, Business Continuity Planner; and DRI Consultant of the Year 2020

, Master Business Continuity Professional (MBCP), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), ISO Implementer, Business Continuity Planner; and DRI Consultant of the Year 2020 Sally Cohn , Master Business Continuity Professional (MBCP), Associate Fellow of the Business Continuity Institute (AFBCI), MIS

, Master Business Continuity Professional (MBCP), Associate Fellow of the Business Continuity Institute (AFBCI), MIS Liam Pezzano , Certified Business Continuity Professional (CBCP), Business Continuity Planner

, Certified Business Continuity Professional (CBCP), Business Continuity Planner Ken Bauman , Certified Business Continuity Professional (CBCP)

The acquisition of RecoveryPlanner helps solidify Agility's position as the most comprehensive business continuity solution in the market. It also strengthens the Agility SaaS offering and brand previously elevated through the acquisitions of Recovery Solutions in 2020, Preparis emergency notification software in 2019, and Rentsys Recovery Services in 2018. Agility is a portfolio company of private equity firm LLR Partners.

About Agility

Agility provides flexible business continuity solutions, allowing organizations to manage their entire business continuity program from one central platform, Agility Central. Agility is the industry's most comprehensive yet simple business continuity solution to help organizations plan, train, test, alert, and recover – all in one. For more information, visit www.agilityrecovery.com or call 866-364-9696.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

