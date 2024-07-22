Agilix Labs Launches BusyBee Learning Companion Pilot with Bright Thinker and Texas Virtual Schools, Powered by Buzz & Amazon Bedrock

OREM, Utah, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilix Labs' BusyBee intelligent learning companion stands at the forefront of a new educational initiative featuring digital curriculum innovator Bright Thinker and the educators of Texas Virtual Schools. This forward-thinking collaboration is built on the foundation of Amazon Bedrock, ensuring stability, security, and appropriate guardrails against the inherent weaknesses of other generative AI platforms.

The Future of Education & BusyBee Intelligent Learning Companion

BusyBee leverages advanced AI capabilities in the education space for a personalized, innovative learning experience that opens new doors for students, parents, and educators. Powered by Buzz by Agilix and Amazon Bedrock, BusyBee utilizes AI and analytics to gauge learning comprehension, reinforce essential concepts, identify learning gaps, deliver valuable insights, and assess progress.

Combined with content by Bright Thinker, students and faculty at Texas Virtual Schools are putting BusyBee to the test to see how it improves learning outcomes for their students.

Built on AWS + Amazon Bedrock

AWS + Amazon Bedrock provide an essential foundation for the AI capabilities of BusyBee. Guardrails can be customized to the needs of educational institutions to keep students safe while ensuring that unwanted and inappropriate content is filtered. Bedrock is committed to AI security, accuracy, and transparency, making it perfect for the academic world. Despite the benefits, schools can be understandably apprehensive about letting AI into the equation, but Amazon Bedrock mitigates those concerns.

Powered by Buzz and Agilix

Buzz is an LMS that countless schools have already embraced to personalize learning pathways, support educators, and provide data-driven insights. BusyBee takes this robust, feature-rich learning platform and unlocks the potential of AI to enhance everything that makes Buzz great. Buzz already makes it easy for teachers to customize lessons and identify learning gaps—BusyBee utilizes AI to automate certain personalization elements and take efficacy to a whole new level.

With Curriculum Bolstered by Bright Thinker

Buzz gives schools new power over their curriculum, simplifying the task of customizing it for individual classes or students. BusyBee goes a step further by automating self-assessments, comprehension quizzes, and valuable insights. Bright Thinker is a leader in the curriculum publishing space. Their partnership with Agilix gives schools the high-quality material to play with in Buzz and provides BusyBee with the resources to present accurate, compelling educational content to students.

Bright Thinker Executive Vice President of Operations Lonnie Morgan isn't hesitant to find new avenues for their curriculum to make a difference. "Buzz has impressive capabilities that can take top-notch Bright Thinker content, personalize it, and bring it in line with different teaching styles. We expect BusyBee to make that process even more dynamic."

Put to the Test with Texas Virtual Schools

Known for its willingness to innovate and adopt new approaches that enhance learning outcomes, Texas Virtual Schools is the ideal testing ground to partner with Agilix, Amazon Bedrock, and Bright Thinker for the BusyBee pilot program. TXVS strives to provide K-12 students with an individualized experience while maintaining a school environment, a goal that syncs beautifully with Buzz and BusyBee's capabilities.

"We're always interested in technology that improves educational opportunities for our students," says Dr. Lisa Collins, vice president of academics at Stellar Virtual, TXVS's parent company. "We're eager to put BusyBee to the test and find out whether it can boost retention and assist the faculty."

Harnessing AI to Enhance Learning Outcomes

Agilix CEO Curt Allen is excited about the pilot because he welcomes the spotlight on BusyBee. "We built BusyBee to help improve student learning outcomes, empower teachers to more efficiently customize their lessons based on the needs of their students, give parents the tools they need to support their children's educational journeys, and allow administrators to guide the process with more transparency," said Allen. "Through integrated curriculum and assessment solutions from our world-class partners, Agilix is committed to helping every learner accelerate their progress with accessible, fun, relevant learning companions—no matter the curriculum, school type, and learning model."

About Agilix Labs

With over two decades at the forefront of educational technology, Agilix Labs is dedicated to improving learning outcomes worldwide. Our focus on innovation, partnership, and accessibility drives us to create solutions that are not just effective but transformative.

About Amazon Bedrock

Amazon Bedrock is a fully managed service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that provides access to foundation models from leading AI companies. Designed for scalability, reliability, and security, Bedrock enables the development and deployment of generative AI applications. Amazon Bedrock's serverless architecture ensures secure and efficient integration, allowing organizations to leverage advanced AI with confidence in their data privacy and security.

About Bright Thinker

Bright Thinker is a leading publisher of digital curriculum, with a wealth of state- and federal-approved courses and lessons. They strive to provide quality K-12 material and tools that equip educators for success and guide students toward meeting their educational goals.

About Texas Virtual Schools

With free tuition for K-12 students throughout the state, Texas Virtual Schools exists to provide quality, customized education that meets students where they are. TXVS delivers a viable, vigorous alternative to brick-and-mortar school for any eligible student in Texas, supporting them at a time and in a way that makes sense to them.

