Agillence to Provide Inbound Logistics Optimization Software to Toyota Motor North America, Inc.

RESTON, Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agillence, Inc., an optimization company, today announced that it has been selected by Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA) (NYSE: TM) to provide proprietary optimization software to support planning inbound and service parts logistics networks.

Agillence Lean Logistics Optimizer (ALLO) software was selected by TMNA based upon its ability to solve its complex logistics network problems, while honoring lean principles.

"ALLO will provide TMNA the ability to find cost-saving opportunities in advance planning, cyclical planning and service parts delivery planning. ALLO also will enable the reduction of planning cycle time," said Steve Brown, Vice President, Parts Supply Chain Planning of TMNA.

"We have been hard at work to transform lean philosophy into science and offer it as the next generation SaaS and cloud-based logistics optimization software. We are really excited about the TMNA opportunity," said Srini Paruchuri, Vice President, Customer Strategy and Solutions of Agillence.

About Agillence, Inc.

Agillence has developed powerful "next generation" optimization technology for solving supply chain problems. Coupled with a unique web-based product architecture, Agillence delivers clients unprecedented benefits.

Agillence is proven in the area of automotive inbound logistics as experts. Agillence can provide the right people, process and technology to ensure optimized material flow. Our customers include OEMs, Tier suppliers and 3PLs across the globe.

