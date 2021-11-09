Agiloft and Law Company Elevate Announce Partnership

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced the addition of law company Elevate to its expanding network of partners aimed at increasing enterprise productivity and providing greater value to its clients.

Bridging Elevate's legal expertise with Agiloft's powerful and flexible CLM platform, this alliance provides new and existing customers with the ability to bring legal and business teams together for unprecedented outcomes—from better contracting to more streamlined legal operations.

A leading global law company, Elevate provides consulting, technology, and services to help law departments and law firms work together to improve efficiency, quality, and business outcomes, while Agiloft's CLM platform provides the technology to seamlessly share data across ecosystems and to increase the value of end-to-end contract management processes.

"We are delighted to join Elevate's trusted partner network and to add it to our growing services partner program," said Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "At Agiloft, we are committed to building a rich partner ecosystem by bringing in world-class partners that can complement our technology. Elevate fits that bill – they are highly regarded for their expertise in legal consulting and business innovation. We are excited about the opportunities this alliance offers to help our clients transform their contracting."

"This partnership benefits law organizations through the combination of Elevate's extensive experience designing and implementing CLM solutions and the flexibility, configurability, and extensibility of Agiloft's no-code technology," said Stephen Allen, VP Get Sh*t Done at Elevate. "Customers will benefit from a holistic Agiloft-Elevate offering that leverages best-in-class technology and industry-leading expertise to provide CLM solutions that deliver impactful results."

About Elevate

Elevate is the law company. Our multi-disciplinary team of professionals provides consulting, technology, and services to customers. Our Mission is to help law departments and law firms with practical ways to improve efficiency, quality, and business outcomes. We envision a world where legal and business teams achieve incredible outcomes together. Founded in 2011 and with offices across the US, UK, Poland, Switzerland, India, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore, and Australia, Elevate's 1500 professionals deliver multi-language services to more than 100 Global 1000 law departments and 30 Global 100 law firms worldwide. Our law department customers include some of the world's best-known companies across all sectors, including technology, pharmaceuticals, financial services, insurance, and consumer products. Learn more at elevateservices.com.

About Agiloft



As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Miesbauer

Agiloft

650-587-8615 ext 4003

SOURCE Agiloft