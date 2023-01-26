Agiloft Announces Annual Awards at The Agiloft Summit, its Global Contract Management Conference

Lumen, CDW, Amerisure, and Deloitte among winners of the Agiloft Orange Award for excellence in CLM innovation and adoption

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2023 Agiloft Summit flagship event in Las Vegas, Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the winners of its annual Agiloft Orange Awards. Lumen, CDW, Amerisure, Deloitte are among the award winners for exemplifying best practices in CLM adoption, implementation, and innovation.

CDW wins Orange Award at Agiloft Summit 2023 Lumen wins Orange Award at Agiloft Summit 2023

"Congratulations to the winners of this year's Agiloft Orange Awards, who are setting the standard for excellence in enterprise contract lifecycle management," said Agiloft CEO Eric Laughlin. "Every single one of these companies is innovating, accelerating, and pushing the boundaries of contract management with Agiloft. With the Agiloft Orange Awards, we celebrate powerful stories of customer success alongside strong partnerships that maximize the value of CLM for the world's leading organizations."

This year's Agiloft Orange Awards winners include:

Lumen – Best CLM Transformation : For demonstrating what excellence looks like when it comes to complete CLM transformation, ensuring all contracts are managed efficiently, and allowing relevant teams to tap into the limitless intelligence of contracts.

: For demonstrating what excellence looks like when it comes to complete CLM transformation, ensuring all contracts are managed efficiently, and allowing relevant teams to tap into the limitless intelligence of contracts. Amerisure - The CLM Super User Award : For bringing Agiloft's flexible CLM approach to life by empowering internal super users to do much of the configuration required to streamline contracts and related business processes.

: For bringing Agiloft's flexible CLM approach to life by empowering internal super users to do much of the configuration required to streamline contracts and related business processes. CDW - Best Workflow Transformation Award : For reducing and now leading the industry in turnaround times for SOWs, along with using Agiloft CLM to create better contract connectivity for reviewing and monitoring negotiation patterns and trends.

: For reducing and now leading the industry in turnaround times for SOWs, along with using Agiloft CLM to create better contract connectivity for reviewing and monitoring negotiation patterns and trends. ASM - CLM Innovation Award : For using Agiloft to automate its NDA process to protect its intellectual property as well as manage risk in the face of geopolitical, regulatory, and economic swings in the global semiconductor industry.

: For using Agiloft to automate its NDA process to protect its intellectual property as well as manage risk in the face of geopolitical, regulatory, and economic swings in the global semiconductor industry. Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency - Financial Impact Award: For using the full capabilities of Agiloft CLM to manage and track critical legal and financial information simply and effectively.

In addition to announcing the winners of the annual Agiloft Orange customer awards, the company also announced the winners of its Agiloft Orange Partner Awards. Recipients include Workato, Deloitte, SaaSam, Koho Consulting, and Heather McEwen, who were all recognized for delivering exceptional services and strategic guidance to Agiloft's customer base.

"Partners are integral to our continued success and our Partner Awards recognize best-practices and successes related to our technology integrations, solution sales, implementation, and shared values," said Steve McKean, Agiloft VP of Global Alliances. "We are proud to partner with such a stellar group of organizations, and I'm thrilled to recognize several of those partners with awards for their role in our customers' success."

Workato - Technology Partner of the Year : For working like an extension of the team in launching the Agiloft Integration Hub powered by Workato's iPaaS platform and enabling Agiloft to lead the market in integrations and enhance the value of CLM to customers.

: For working like an extension of the team in launching the Agiloft Integration Hub powered by Workato's iPaaS platform and enabling Agiloft to lead the market in integrations and enhance the value of CLM to customers. Deloitte - Implementation Partner of the Year : For working with Agiloft to grow its practice to include over 40 Certified Agiloft Administrators as well as delivering truly transformational, global business solutions to joint customers through the implementation of the Agiloft platform.

: For working with Agiloft to grow its practice to include over 40 Certified Agiloft Administrators as well as delivering truly transformational, global business solutions to joint customers through the implementation of the Agiloft platform. SaaSam - Global Reseller of the Year : For delivering incredible customer success with their highly skilled team of Agiloft experts around the globe and taking pride in providing high-quality results and exceptional ongoing service since 2011.

: For delivering incredible customer success with their highly skilled team of Agiloft experts around the globe and taking pride in providing high-quality results and exceptional ongoing service since 2011. Koho Consulting - North American Reseller of the Year : For enabling remarkable success for customers across North America over the last four years, and working closely with Agiloft to grow into one of the leading CLM reseller and service partners.

: For enabling remarkable success for customers across over the last four years, and working closely with Agiloft to grow into one of the leading CLM reseller and service partners. SaaSam, Heather McEwen - Agiloft Partner Spirit Award: For embodying the Agiloft Spirit of innovation, service, and partnership and expanding her women-led business into the global SaaSam Group, a pre-eminent consultant and supplier of Agiloft CLM solutions to customers in the Australasian, South-East Asian, EMEA, and UK markets.

This year's awards ceremony took place at The Agiloft Summit 2023, the premier customer contract management industry event, happening January 24-26, 2023, in Las Vegas at the newly opened Virgin Hotel. With a theme of "Limitless," the ground-breaking contract management summit is giving the contract glitterati a world stage to advance the profession and share best practices on shattering expectations for what contract professionals can do to enhance the future of their operations.

Today's news and the Agiloft Summit begin 2023 with a bang and comes on the heels of a string of recent news from the company, including winning a 2023 BIG Innovation Award from Business Intelligence Group for its CLM platform. Agiloft also maintained its position as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management for the third year in a row, and was recognized as Value Leader for small, medium, and large companies in Spend Matters' Fall 2022 SolutionMap for CLM, alongside winning a host of other national and international awards.

To see how Agiloft can help transform your contract management process and save an average of 9.2% of revenue a year, click here.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Miesbauer

Agiloft

650-587-8615 ext 4003

[email protected]

SOURCE Agiloft