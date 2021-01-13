Agiloft Appoints Andy Wishart Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Product Innovation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, today announced the appointment of Andy Wishart as chief product officer (CPO). Wishart will provide leadership and direction to further accelerate innovation in Agiloft's no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform.

Wishart brings over 20 years of experience building innovative legal technology solutions. Most recently, he worked as vice president of product management at Thomson Reuters where he led a team focused on legal drafting and productivity solutions. Wishart was co-founder and chief technology officer of Contract Express, the contract automation solution that Thomson Reuters acquired in 2015. With a degree in artificial intelligence and psychology from the University of Edinburgh, Wishart is passionate about enhancing legal productivity through intelligent and easy-to-use solutions.

"I am beyond thrilled to have Andy Wishart on board," says Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "Andy is an outstanding leader in both CLM product management and AI innovation. As an industry leader in both areas, he will play a central role in our strategy of accelerating our CLM product development and AI capabilities."

Already a leader in the exploding contract lifecycle management (CLM) space, Agiloft has begun to take its product development to a new level, propelled by a $45 million growth equity investment from FTV Capital in the fall of 2020.

This announcement follows an Agiloft fall software release with enhanced AI functionality, the new Agiloft Contract Assistant add-in for Microsoft Word, and new and improved integrations with Dell Boomi, Tableau, and Salesforce. Agiloft further accelerated growth with a revamped partner program announced in December 2020.

"I am very excited to be joining Agiloft's dynamic team at this pivotal moment in its growth and innovation," said Wishart. "As a recognized industry leader, Agiloft has developed exciting AI capabilities around clause extraction and risk scoring and has integrated that seamlessly into the user's contracting workflows. I look forward to bringing my passion and expertise to the table to spur on the company's course of product development."

As the global leader in contract and commerce lifecycle management (CCLM) software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CCLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations.



