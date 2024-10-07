Agiloft General Counsel Laura Richardson Named in 50 Women to Watch

CCBJ's 50 Women to Watch list recognized Richardson for her contributions to the legal operations community empowering legal leaders to agree and thrive

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), is proud to announce that its General Counsel, Laura Richardson, has been recognized in the Corporate Counsel Business Journal's (CCBJ) 2024 50 Women to Watch list. Selected from almost 500 candidates, the list recognizes women who are dedicated to improving the industry, fostering the success of their teams and companies, and committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as mentorship, and professional and personal development.

Laura Richardson, General Counsel, Agiloft

As an experienced technology attorney, Richardson plays a pivotal part in overseeing the legal aspects of Agiloft and has made significant contributions to the legal tech sector through her leadership in corporate governance, compliance, and strategic legal risk management.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized alongside such an incredible group of women," said Laura Richardson, General Counsel at Agiloft. "Throughout my career, I've been fortunate to collaborate with incredible professionals who are passionate about driving innovation and pushing boundaries. At Agiloft, we're not just about managing contracts – we are passionate about helping our customers be wildly successful in transforming the way they work and increasing the impact of their work," said Richardson. "This recognition reminds me of the journey we've been on, and the work that's still ahead. I'm committed to building the legal department of the future by investing in the right tools, people, and environment. I believe in the importance of well-being and fostering a high-EQ culture where everyone can thrive."

"We need leaders in the legal operations industry now more than ever," said Kristin Calve, Editor & Publisher at CCBJ. "The legal landscape is evolving rapidly, and it's essential to have leaders who not only excel in driving business success but also champion diversity, equity and inclusion, and mentor the next generation of professionals. Narrowing down this year's nearly 500 nominees was no easy task. We are incredibly proud to recognize these 50 women for their dedication, forward-thinking leadership, and the incredible value they bring to their teams, companies, and industry as a whole."

Richardson has been recognized for her contributions to her team and industry and was featured in the 2024 June Edition of Corporate Counsel Business Journal.

For more information about Agiloft and our data-first approach to Contract Lifecycle Management, visit our website here.

About CCBJ

For over 30 years, Corporate Counsel Business Journal has been a trusted source for tailored information for the in-house legal community. Founded by Al Driver, former GC of a major retailer, we provide precise, insightful content without distractions, constantly adapting to meet the evolving needs of our readers and partners. Check us out at www.ccbjournal.com.

About Agiloft

As the most trusted global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft connects contractual commitments to real business outcomes using its flexible Data-first Agreement Platform (DAP). With contract data as the foundation, customers quickly and collaboratively reach agreement and leverage contract visibility to thrive with competitive advantage. Employing powerful, pragmatic artificial intelligence as a legal force multiplier, and robust integration capabilities as a data liberator, organizations around the world trust Agiloft's certified implementers to deliver connected, intelligent, and autonomous solutions across the entire contract lifecycle. With a 99.6% implementation success rate, it's clear why some of the largest companies choose Agiloft to unlock the value of contract data and accelerate business. Learn more at www.agiloft.com.

