Agiloft Hires Joe Yurich as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Enterprise Growth with AI-Driven CLM

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, a leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today the appointment of Joe Yurich as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Joining at a moment of rapid growth, Yurich will lead Agiloft's global revenue strategy, helping enterprises turn contracts into data-rich business assets while amplifying the impact of AI across the contract lifecycle.

Yurich brings more than 20 years of leadership in enterprise software and revenue growth, including recent experience as CRO at financial services software company iPipeline. Prior to that, he served in senior sales leadership at Zuora and Software AG, where he led North American field and enterprise sales teams, driving impressive revenue growth across multiple verticals. Yurich began his career building enterprise solutions in the healthcare and technology sectors, developing a proven track record of scaling high-performing teams and delivering customer-first outcomes.

"We are helping some of the world's largest organizations turn contracts into actionable, strategic data—and that takes more than just good software," said Eric Laughlin, CEO at Agiloft. "It takes leadership that understands the complexity of enterprise growth, the nuance of customer relationships, and the importance of delivering long-term value. Joe shares this vision, and I am thrilled to have him on board to help our customers unlock the full potential of contract data and continue raising the bar for what CLM can achieve."

"Enterprises today are looking for ways to unlock value in every part of their business, and contracts are at the center of that," said Yurich. "I am excited to join Agiloft at a time when AI is reshaping the way enterprises operate, enabling teams to extract data-rich insights, streamline workflows, and focus on what drives real business impact. I look forward to helping organizations embrace this transformation and ensure our customers see the tangible benefits of a smarter, AI-driven CLM."

This leadership addition comes as Agiloft builds on strong momentum, including a strategic investment from KKR, accelerating global growth and innovation. Earlier this year, Agiloft acquired Screens, a standards-based and community-supported Generative AI contract review and redlining solution, enhancing Agiloft's Data-first Agreement Platform and contract management capabilities.

