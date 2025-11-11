Agiloft Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Deliver Data-first CLM to More Customers Worldwide

Working with AWS brings smarter, faster, and more connected contract management to enterprises

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners that provides software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

Through this program, Agiloft will work directly with AWS Partners to drive new partnerships by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization, accelerating Agiloft's mission to help enterprises unlock the full value of their contracts.

"By joining the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Agiloft is able to strengthen our ability to deliver agile, connected, and intelligent CLM solutions to AWS customers worldwide," said Aaron Koenderman, VP of Global Alliances at Agiloft. "Working with AWS field sellers and providing simplified transactions through the AWS Marketplace enables our customers to transform contracting into a strategic advantage, improving efficiency, compliance, and revenue impact, while further leveraging their investment with AWS."

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program gives Agiloft access to dedicated co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

Agiloft's Data-first Agreement Platform connects people, processes, and systems across the enterprise by automating workflows, centralizing contract data, and embedding AI on the inside™ to surface insights that speed up reviews, reduce risk, and accelerate deal cycles. With deep configurability and robust integrations, Agiloft empowers organizations in healthcare, financial services, the public sector, and other highly regulated industries to gain visibility and control into every stage of the contract lifecycle.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Agiloft participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of its solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Agiloft customers have achieved across industries.

Agiloft's CLM solutions are available globally. To learn more, visit agiloft.com.

Agiloft is the global value leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), offering the industry's only no-code platform with AI on the Inside™ to enhance efficiency, cut review times by up to 80%, and accelerate business. Its Data-first Agreement Platform (DAP) transforms contracts into strategic, data-rich assets, integrating with 1,000+ systems to drive decisions and efficiency. Trusted by brands like Alkermes, Balluff, and TaylorMade, Agiloft boasts a 96% renewal rate and 100% satisfaction for implementations. Backed by KKR, JMI Equity, and FTV Capital, Agiloft empowers businesses to drive smarter strategies, faster decision-making and game-changing competitive advantage. Learn more at www.agiloft.com.

