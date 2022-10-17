Agiloft Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management for Third Year in a Row

Annual market report by Gartner®, a company that delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, positions Agiloft as a Leader based on its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft , the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management*. Gartner evaluated 18 CLM vendors for its 2022 report, and recognized Agiloft as a Leader for the third consecutive year for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

In the report, Gartner says:

Agiloft Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management. This is the third consecutive year Agiloft has been recognized as a Leader for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

"Leaders are in the strongest position to influence the market's growth and direction. They demonstrate a market-defining vision for how CLM technology can help companies achieve the business objectives of managing compliance and reducing process bottlenecks. Leaders can execute against that vision through products and services and have demonstrated business results in the form of revenue and earnings. They excel in their combination of market understanding, innovation, product features and functions, and overall viability.

While maintaining a well-established base of long-term customers, Leaders show a consistent ability to win new deals with successful implementations. They have customers in the largest number of geographic regions, cover a wide variety of industries and serve customer organizations of a range of sizes."

"We are immensely proud to be named as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management for the third year in a row," said Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "We believe our world-class team, scalable technology, and flexible platform give us the right tools to support enterprise organizations, and that is why the world's top companies continue to trust Agiloft. Also, the recognition for our continued investment in enhancing CLM integration and collaboration via the new Connected Experience Platform validates our ongoing strategy and demonstrates that Agiloft continues to set the standard in the CLM market."

This news comes on the heels of a string of recent news from the company, including the expansion of its leadership team with high-growth tech veterans CMO Kerry Desberg, CTO John Pechacek, and General Counsel Laura Richardson, and the announcement of its Connected Experiences Platform, the industry's most powerful integration platform that offers unparalleled ability for users to manage contracts in the tools they want, flow contract data to the systems they need, and connect easily to their organizations' centralized governance systems.

Get a complimentary copy of the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant Report for Contract Life Cycle Management here.

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management" by Analysts Patrick Connaughton, Kaitlynn Sommers, Micky Keck. October 12, 2022.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit https://www.agiloft.com/ for more.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Miesbauer

Agiloft

650-587-8615 ext 4003

SOURCE Agiloft, Inc.