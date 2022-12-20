Agiloft Named a Leader in G2 Winter 2023 Enterprise Grid® Reports for Contract Management Software and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management

Both reports name the CLM provider a Category Leader for Enterprise based on high customer satisfaction scores and substantial market presence

Agiloft also awarded Users Most Likely to Recommend badge in Contract Management category

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global standard in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, has named Agiloft a Leader in its Winter 2023 Enterprise Grid® Reports for Contract Management and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management. Additionally, G2 awarded the CLM vendor the Users Most Likely to Recommend badge for the Contract Management category.

"We're honored to be named as Leaders for both the Enterprise Contract Management and Contract Lifecycle Management on G2, as the recognition is based on the feedback and experience of our users," said Andy Wishart, Agiloft Chief Product Officer. "We're also pleased that those users highlighted our CLM's fundamental strengths: flexibility, extensibility, and seamless integration with other enterprise systems alongside our ease of use and world-class support, which means Agiloft will continue to set the industry standard for CLM for the world's top corporations."

Inclusion in the G2 Winter 2023 Grid® reports is based on receiving a high volume of positive reviews. G2 also considers additional metrics from publicly available information and third-party sources. Customers praised Agiloft for its flexibility, ease of use, and strong services and support teams:

"Agiloft is a highly configurable system. Its flexibility allows us to adapt to any business need without writing any custom code. As an implementor, this enables us to respond to specific business needs with predictable timelines." - User at Biotech Company

"Agiloft is easy to use, fully customizable, and robust in the ways data can be stored. I am able to train new staff members easily and also refer them to the knowledge base for a plethora of information and trainings." - Admin at Legal Services Company

"User-friendliness and ease of making changes make Agiloft a great platform for contract lifecycle management. I have no hesitation in recommending them." - User at IT & Services Company

"The implementation team is knowledgeable, quick to respond, has high relationship skills, and is creative with building a contract management system that is the right fit for the organization." - Admin at Non-profit Organization

Fundamentally Different

Agiloft is a fundamentally different CLM platform with an unparalleled ability to flex, extend, and integrate. The company foundationally believes that every business is unique, and its no-code platform is built to flex and wrap around any business practice—with that lack of custom coding ensuring that the company is future proofed and can receive updates without reconfiguration. When it comes to extending, Agiloft can give data from an adjacent process a place to live within the CLM, exactly how the company wants, without having to change the process. This means you don't need a square peg and a square hole—Agiloft is the only CLM that "changes the shape of the hole" to match each company's process. And on integration, Agiloft takes a unique, three-pillar approach to integration, making sure users can work on contracts in the systems they want to work in, that they can send contract data where they want to send it, and they can easily connect to the corporate governance systems they need to connect to, ensuring their CLM plays well with existing enterprise systems.

G2 is the world's largest tech marketplace where businesses can learn about new technology. It plays a unique role in helping businesses make better software purchasing decisions by leveraging more than 1.4 million authentic, verified reviews. Companies achieve leader status by receiving positive reviews from verified business professionals compared to similar products in the category. For inclusion in this report, a product must receive 10 or more reviews and five responses to each category-specific question. Agiloft received 28 Reviews and earned an average rating of 4.5 stars. Read the reviews here.

Today's news comes on the heels of a string of recent news from the company, including Agiloft CEO Eric Laughlin being named Executive of The Year by The BIG Awards for Business 2022. Agiloft also maintained its position as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Life Cycle Management, and was recognized as Value Leader for small, medium, and large companies in Spend Matters' Fall 2022 SolutionMap for CLM, alongside winning a host of other national and international awards.

To see how Agiloft can help transform your contract management process and save an average of 9.2% of revenue a year, click here.

About Agiloft

As the global leader in agile contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft is trusted to provide significant savings in purchasing, enable more efficient legal operations, and accelerate sales cycles, all while drastically lowering compliance risk. Agiloft's adaptable no-code platform ensures rapid deployment and a fully extensible system. Using contracts as the core system of commercial record, Agiloft's CLM software leverages AI to improve contract management for legal departments, procurement, and sales operations. Visit www.agiloft.com for more.

Media Contact: Jeffrey Miesbauer, Agiloft, 650-719-4963 ext 4003

About G2

Founded in 2012, G2 is the world's largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential. With more than 1.4 million real, verified reviews, G2 plays a unique role in helping businesses make software purchasing decisions. Leveraging peer reviews, users can get authentic feedback from real users across several categories to make better technology decisions.

