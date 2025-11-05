Agiloft Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies with proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, a leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards list. The prestigious list honors the most reliable and high-performing B2B organizations supporting small and midsize businesses with critical solutions to navigate today's challenges and evolving trends in technology, AI, and digital transformation.

Agiloft named to the 2025 Inc. Power Partner Awards.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from customers for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of growing organizations. These B2B partners support business leaders across multiple facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, freeing innovators to focus on their core missions.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

"Being recognized among the top partners supporting today's business leaders is deeply meaningful to us," said Eric Laughlin, CEO at Agiloft. "This award not only reflects our technology, but the trust we have built with our employees, customers and partners. Every innovation we deliver, from AI-driven workflows to smarter contract insights, starts with understanding how people actually work and what problems we are solving. Our job is to help organizations move faster, adapt with confidence, and find data-driven insights in every contract. That is what real partnership looks like."

Agiloft helps midmarket and enterprise organizations turn contracts into actionable intelligence. The company's Data-first Agreement Platform with AI on the inside™ connects contract data to more than a thousand business-critical systems, enabling teams to streamline processes, improve visibility, and make smarter decisions across legal, procurement, finance, and sales teams. By embedding AI throughout the contract lifecycle, rather than simply offering a bolt-on, Agiloft empowers businesses to modernize their operations, reduce risk, and accelerate their business, ensuring that contracting teams benefit from a scalable, intelligent solution that adapts to evolving needs.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Agiloft

Agiloft is the global value leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), offering the industry's only no-code platform with AI on the Inside™ to enhance efficiency, cut review times by up to 80%, and accelerate business. Its Data-first Agreement Platform (DAP) transforms contracts into strategic, data-rich assets, integrating with 1,000+ systems to drive decisions and efficiency. Trusted by brands like Alkermes, Balluff, and TaylorMade, Agiloft boasts a 96% renewal rate and 100% satisfaction for implementations. Backed by KKR, JMI Equity, and FTV Capital, Agiloft empowers businesses to drive smarter strategies, faster decision-making and game-changing competitive advantage. Learn more at www.agiloft.com.

