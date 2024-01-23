Agiloft Selected by Epicor for Contract Lifecycle Management

Leader in industry-specific enterprise software Epicor chooses Agiloft to digitally transform its contract-driven processes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the most trusted global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that it has been selected by Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software, to digitally transform contract-driven processes across its global operations. Agiloft's intuitive, data-first agreement platform will be closely integrated with Epicor's existing core systems, including Salesforce and Epicor's own Business Intelligence and Enterprise Resource Planning solutions, to drive efficiency, ensure compliance, and enable increased visibility into Epicor's key business relationships.

Agiloft will provide Epicor with a user-friendly and customizable CLM solution to connect their contractual commitments to business operations. With the new CLM system its sales and procurement teams will be able to reach agreement quickly and collaboratively with their external business partners and then leverage data from those contracts to thrive with powerful competitive advantage. Specifically, Epicor selected Agiloft CLM to help the company improve customer relations and service, create internal and operational efficiencies, improve business process agility, as well as improve compliance and risk management.

With its unmatched configurability, Agiloft's CLM platform automates the most complex workflows and integrates with the numerous commercial processes surrounding contracts. Its user-friendly, no-code software customizes and streamlines the complete contract lifecycle, enabling cost discipline in procurement, visibility into contractual risk and regulatory compliance by legal departments, and quantifiable reductions in revenue leakage in sales operations.

"In a rapidly changing world, contracts and business execution must be in sync, but many businesses' contracting processes are out of step with the dynamic needs of the wider business, leading to misalignment and missed opportunities. This disconnect between core business goals can hinder growth and profitability. By choosing Agiloft, Epicor will bridge that gap," said Eric Laughlin, CEO of Agiloft. "Agiloft will empower Epicor's teams to manage their contracts effectively, while seamlessly integrating data from those contracts into their broader business workflows. We provide the technology Epicor's teams need to create contracts on-demand, tailored to their specific needs, ensuring everyone involved is informed and aligned, so they can drive business goals and accelerate execution."

"Agiloft's software is a perfect fit for our needs," said Robin Bell, Senior Procurement Manager at Epicor. "Agiloft offered the flexibility and robustness we needed, while also being extremely easy for non-technical practitioners to configure, maintain, and administer without any formal training."

Epicor equips hard-working businesses from across the globe with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For nearly 50 years, Epicor's customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better.

About Agiloft

As the most trusted global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft connects contractual commitments to real business outcomes using its flexible Data-first Agreement Platform (DAP). With contract data as the foundation, customers quickly and collaboratively reach agreement and leverage contract visibility to thrive with competitive advantage. Employing powerful, pragmatic artificial intelligence as a legal force multiplier, and robust integration capabilities as a data liberator, organizations around the world trust Agiloft's certified implementers to deliver connected, intelligent, and autonomous solutions across the entire contract lifecycle. With a 99.6% implementation success rate, it's clear why some of the largest companies choose Agiloft to unlock the value of contract data and accelerate business. Learn more at www.agiloft.com.

