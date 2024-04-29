Agiloft Selected to Join Oracle ISV Accelerator for SaaS Initiative

Agiloft brings the power of contract data and contracting workflow into the Oracle Fusion Cloud Application Suite

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, a trusted global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM) and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has been selected to join the Oracle Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerator for SaaS Initiative. With expertise in Oracle Fusion Cloud Application Suite integrations, Agiloft was selected based on its market leadership, high customer satisfaction and retention, and enterprise-scale, no-code, data-first CLM platform.

"By joining the Oracle ISV Accelerator, Agiloft can now help Oracle customers shorten time to revenue, accelerate contracting cycle time, manage commercial risk, and enable more rapid commercial decision-making," said Prashant Dubey, Chief Strategy Officer and Head, Strategic Alliances at Agiloft. "Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite is widely deployed and brings together critical enterprise business processes such as finance, procurement, human capital management, and sales and marketing."

With many Agiloft customers already using Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX), Agiloft enables Oracle customers to bring the power of contracting workflows and data into their mission-critical processes and decisions.

The Agiloft-Oracle combination enables mutual customers to benefit from:

Improved Efficiency: Organizations can streamline and automate all contracting-related processes from Legal, Procurement, Sales, Marketing, People Operations, and Finance, freeing departments from risky, inefficient, manual contracting processes.

Risk Mitigation: A single source of truth of the organization's contract data, integrated with other systems of record, enables organizations to proactively identify and mitigate risks associated with contracts and operations.

Improved Decision-Making: Real-time insights derived from contract data and enterprise contracting workflows enable decision-makers to identify, pursue, and achieve outcomes at the speed of business.

Scalability and Flexibility: Organizations can optimize their commercial activity through a contract lifecycle management platform recently identified by analyst MGI as a leading provider for Enterprises.

Enterprise-Wide Approach to Digital Transformation & AI: Incorporating contract, contracting process, contract performance, and contracting decision support data into an organization's overall data strategy results in a more holistic approach that enables a more effective, enterprise-wide approach to AI.

"Oracle and Agiloft work together to provide our mutual customers with innovative contract lifecycle management solutions," said Dan Haller, Vice President, North American Applications Ecosystem, Oracle. "This collaboration with Agiloft is an example of how Oracle continues to lead the industry in enabling end-to-end workflows across mission-critical business processes in the enterprise. We're excited to have them join the Oracle ISV Accelerator for SaaS Initiative."

To learn more about how Agiloft and Oracle work together to solve today's toughest business challenges, please visit Agiloft's website.

About Agiloft

As the most trusted global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, Agiloft connects contractual commitments to real business outcomes using its flexible Data-first Agreement Platform (DAP). With contract data as the foundation, customers quickly and collaboratively reach agreement and leverage contract visibility to thrive with competitive advantage. Employing powerful, pragmatic artificial intelligence as a legal force multiplier, and robust integration capabilities as a data liberator, organizations around the world trust Agiloft's certified implementers to deliver connected, intelligent, and autonomous solutions across the entire contract lifecycle. With a 99.6% implementation success rate, and a 97% customer retention rate, it's clear why some of the largest companies choose Agiloft to unlock the value of contract data and accelerate business. Learn more at www.Agiloft.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

