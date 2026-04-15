Agiloft to Showcase AI-Powered Contracting Innovations at CLOC Global Institute 2026

From faster deals to CFO-level results, see what AI in contracting actually delivers.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft, the global leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced its participation in the CLOC Global Institute (CGI) 2026, taking place May 11–14, 2026. At this year's event, Agiloft will highlight how organizations can turn the promise of AI-powered contracting into measurable business impact.

As the convergence of contracting and AI moves from promise to reality, Agiloft is focused on outcomes, not hype. At CGI 2026, attendees will see how leading organizations are closing deals faster, unlocking contract data, and driving results that matter to the business and the CFO, along with a glimpse of what is coming next from Agiloft.

Agiloft's presence at CGI 2026 will feature a range of sessions and networking opportunities, including:

Tuesday, May 12

Agiloft Community Lunch: Best Practices Exchange | RSVP here Tuesday, May 12 | 11:30 AM | Room W470B, McCormick Place An interactive discussion with customers on emerging best practices and evolving strategies in legal operations.

Drinks & Demos | RSVP Here Tuesday, May 12 | 6:00 PM | Presidential Suite, Marriott Marquis Hosted alongside LexFusion, enjoy skyline views, great drinks, and a closer look at what's possible with Agiloft.



Wednesday, May 13

Breakout Session: Get Your CFO Hooked on CLM | RSVP here o Wednesday, May 13 | 11:00 AM | Room W178 – McCormick Place West o eaders from Royal Caribbean, Honeywell, and WSP will share how they leverage contract data to drive revenue, improve cash flow, and secure budget by positioning CLM as a financial lever.

Breakfast Roundtable: Contracts That Drive Business | RSVP here o Wednesday, May 13 | 8:00 AM | Room W470B, McCormick Place o A focused conversation on aligning legal, finance, and contracting strategies to deliver measurable outcomes.

Networking Lunch: Smarter Contracting for Healthcare | RSVP here o Wednesday, May 13 | 12:00 PM | Room W470B, McCormick Place o A peer discussion on improving visibility, compliance, and efficiency in complex healthcare contracting environments.

Happy Hour at TAP | RSVP here o Wednesday, May 13 | 5:00 PM | THE TAP, Hyatt Regency McCormick Place o Wrap up the day with a drink and connect with peers, partners, and the Agiloft team at THE TAP. It's the perfect stop between sessions and CGI After Dark—easy to drop in, hard to leave.



Conference attendees are invited to visit Booth #131 to explore Agiloft's AI-powered CLM solutions, engage with product experts, and see firsthand how contract data can be transformed into actionable business intelligence. To schedule time with the Agiloft team at CGI 2026, attendees can request a meeting in advance.

About Agiloft

Agiloft is the global value leader in data-first contract lifecycle management (CLM), offering the industry's only no-code platform with AI on the inside™ to enhance efficiency, cut review times by up to 80%, and accelerate business. Its Data-first Agreement Platform (DAP) transforms contracts into strategic, data-rich assets, integrating with 1,000+ systems to drive decisions and efficiency. Trusted by brands like Alkermes, Balluff, and TaylorMade, Agiloft boasts a 96% renewal rate and 100% satisfaction for implementations. Backed by KKR, JMI Equity, and FTV Capital, Agiloft empowers businesses to drive smarter strategies, faster decision-making and game-changing competitive advantage. Learn more at www.agiloft.com.

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SOURCE Agiloft