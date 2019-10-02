agilon health Expands Focus on Quality and Provider Engagement with i2i Population Health

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- agilon health, a leading national platform that empowers physicians with the operating model, technology, solutions and capital required to transition from fee-for-service to integrated payment and delivery, announces their selection of i2i Population Health to enhance their clinical data integration and quality improvement programs for Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries in California. The partnership with i2i will further extend agilon health's comprehensive programs to better serve vulnerable and complex populations.

Value-based programs reward healthcare providers with incentive payments based on the quality of care provided rather than the services delivered. The goal is to provide better care for individuals, improve population health management and reduce healthcare costs. i2i Population Health has an established Population Health Management platform that integrates, aggregates, and analyzes clinical EHR data and health plan data for improved quality outcomes.

"The healthcare industry is in the midst of significant change, and agilon health is optimally positioned to build a national-scale solution to help physicians meaningfully enhance their overall opportunity by accelerating the shift to integrated payment and care delivery while improving patient outcomes. With the addition of enhanced clinical data integration for our providers in California, i2iLINKS will provide us the data and tools to create transparency between providers and health plans. This is critical for effective and successful collaboration and alignment and to improve provider workflows supporting the quality of care of members," said Ron Kuerbitz, chief executive officer, agilon health.

"We are excited to work with the agilon health team. Providers across the country are struggling with the movement to value-based care programs. i2i's comprehensive population health platform activates clinical and claims data to provide rich intelligence that delivers quality improvement for the community. This is a perfect alignment with agilon health's mission and programs," said Justin L. Neece, chief executive officer, i2i.

Both companies will begin implementation process steps in October with a launch expected in early to mid-November. i2i is attending the HLTH Conference at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV, October 27 – 30, 2019.

About agilon health

agilon health of Long Beach, California, a company founded in 2016 by world-class health care leaders, is partnering with U.S. physicians to manage the transition from fee for service to integrated payment and care delivery. Recognizing the increasing pressure on physicians caused by the existing healthcare system, agilon health has created a complete operating platform for managing global risk-based healthcare that brings people, process and proprietary technology together in partnership with physicians to take responsibility for total healthcare spend. The company has now expanded its operations to leading positions in seven U.S. markets. For more information about agilon health, visit agilonhealth.com or @agilonhealth on LinkedIn.

About i2i Population Health

i2i Population Health is revolutionizing clinical data exchange through its award winning PHM platform. For nearly two decades, i2i has demonstrated clinical outcome improvement with over 2,600 U.S. healthcare delivery sites across 37 states, supporting 26+ million lives. In addition, i2i is partnering with many health plans across the country, providing bi-directional connectivity that significantly improves quality and lowers costs. i2i has the largest share of Community Health Centers connected to a clinical data integration platform providing transparency to Payers and Providers, bringing claims and EHR data together. For more information about i2i Population Health, visit i2ipophealth.com or follow @i2iPopHealth on Twitter, and @i2i Population Health on LinkedIn.

