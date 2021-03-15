agilon health Expands Partnerships with Market-Leading Independent Physician Groups in Four States

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- agilon health, which partners with primary care physicians to unlock the value inherent in the leap from fee-for-service to a global-risk-based business model, today announced it has entered into a joint venture with four more leading independent physician practices. They are Buffalo Medical Group (BMG) in Buffalo, NY; Wilmington Health in Wilmington, NC; Starling Physicians in Hartford, CT and The Toledo Clinic, in Toledo, Ohio.

These new partnerships expand upon agilon health's efforts to improve and accelerate the growth of risk-based models of care in key geographies across the country by introducing a complete operating platform for integrated payment and delivery.

With today's announcement, agilon health has successfully entered into thirteen partnerships with leading physician groups and networks, including Central Ohio Primary Care in Columbus, Ohio, and Austin Regional Clinic in Austin, Texas – in total empowering primary care providers in eleven geographies to influence the continued transformation of their local care delivery systems around the principles of cost and quality.

Across these geographies, agilon health has signed more than 40 global risk contracts with multiple payors, including leading national and regional plans that will serve the Medicare Advantage population in 2021. Our multi-payor approach ensures patient choice of the health plan benefits that serve them best.

In addition, seven of our market-leading primary care practice partners have expanded the scope of our collaboration to include traditional Medicare patients through the CMS Direct Contracting program. This expansion affirms their commitment to the partnership with agilon health and enables a consistent provider experience and patient-centered approach to quality, efficiency and care for all of their Medicare beneficiaries.

According to the Health Care Payment Learning & Action Network, approximately 46 percent of all seniors nationally are in advanced payment models. In, contrast, agilon health's partnership model platform represents hundreds of independent primary care physicians with 100 percent of their collectively attributed Medicare Beneficiaries in advanced payment models tied to quality and efficiency. Throughout the pandemic, the practices who are in risk arrangements through agilon's platform as of 2020 performed more than 115,000 virtual visits on their Medicare Advantage patients, a rate that is 15 percent per thousand beneficiaries higher than national benchmarks. Furthermore, during these unprecedented times, where care for many with chronic conditions has been disrupted, 15 percent of the virtual visits performed have been for patients with more than four chronic conditions.

"I am exceptionally proud of the work done by our team over the past four years to establish truly collaborative partnerships with physicians that are fundamentally changing the way health care is provided to seniors across the country," said Steven Sell, CEO of agilon health. "We see the transformation our model brings, not only in our partner practices, but also in the communities they serve. Our expansion into a total care model for traditional Medicare patients broadens our opportunity to build exceptional experiences for both providers and patients. The value of our partnership model has also been a significantly stabilizing force for our practices during the public health emergency. Our practice partners continue to expand access, especially in areas of their communities where underserved senior populations reside at a time when many independent practices are contracting."

About agilon health

agilon health is transforming healthcare by empowering community-based physicians with the resources and expertise they need to innovate the payment and delivery of care for seniors. agilon health enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The agilon Total Care Model is powered by our purpose-built platform and enabled through a growing national network of like-minded physician partners. With agilon, physicians are freed from the constraints of the transactional fee-for-service reimbursement model and are able to practice team-based, coordinated care to serve the individual needs of their senior patients and to transition to a sustainable and predictable, long-term business model. The rapidly growing appeal of the agilon platform, partnership model and network of leading community-based physicians has allowed us to expand to 17 local communities with 16 anchor physician groups, as well as a network of physicians across Hawaii, in fewer than five years.

Visit www.agilonhealth.com.

SOURCE agilon health