agilon health, inc. Investigated for Securities Fraud Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - AGL

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of agilon health, inc. ("Agilon" or "the Company") (NYSE: AGL) for violations of the securities laws.

INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Agilon announced on August 4, 2025, that President, CEO, and Board Director Steven Sell stepped down from his positions. The Company added, "In a separate press release, the Company today also issued its second quarter 2025 earnings results. As part of that announcement, and in conjunction with this leadership transition, the Company is withdrawing its previous full year 2025 earnings guidance." Based on this news, shares of Agilon fell more than 27% in after hours trading following the Company's release.

