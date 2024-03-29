AGILON HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against agilon health, inc. - AGL

NEW ORLEANS, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 20, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against agilon health, inc. ("agilon" or the "Company") (NYSE: AGL), if they i) purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares between November 4, 2022 and January 4, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and/or ii) purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares pursuant or traceable to the Company's May 2023 secondary public offering ("SPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.

What You May Do

If you purchased or otherwise acquired shares of agilon as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-agl/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 20, 2024 .

About the Lawsuit

Agilon and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 5, 2024, the Company disclosed that it was slashing its 2023 profit forecasts, specifically, lowering its 2023 Medical Margin expectation to "$340 million to $360 million, approximately $110 million below the previous guidance range…due to $90 million in higher-than-expected medical costs" and that its Chief Financial Officer, Timothy Bensley would retire and be replaced later in the year.

On this news, the price of agilon's shares fell $3.45, or 28.6%, to close at $8.63 on January 5, 2024.

The case is New England Teamsters Pension Fund v. agilon health, inc., No. 24-cv-00297.

