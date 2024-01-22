Agilon Investigation: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims Against Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE: AGL)

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE: AGL) ("Agilon").

On January 5, 2024, Agilon announced revised guidance expectations for 2023 revenue and stated that such revisions were due to an increase in medical expenses. The company also announced that its CFO would step down in 2024.  Following this news, Agilon's stock price fell $3.45 per share, or 28.56%, to close at $8.63 per share on January 5, 2024.

If you are an Agilon investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLPJonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at [email protected]. You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser:  https://www.ktmc.com/agilon-health-inc-investigation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=aglktm=r 

