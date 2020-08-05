Agilum Healthcare Intelligence Uses Real-time Medication Utilization Data to Help New York Hospitals Pivot During COVID-19 Pandemic and Save Lives

"Agilum, once again, is recognized in a peer-reviewed journal for our innovation and leadership in providing real-time drug treatment observations during the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering vital drug utilization analytics to proactively identify and address drug requirement predictions and shortages before they could impact the quality of care," said Travis Leonardi, RPh, CEO of Agilum. "Agilum has been instrumental in delivering a dynamic, in-the-trenches picture of what's happening both regionally and across the country to help hospitals forecast the demand and supply of drugs required for the ongoing treatment of this virus and other healthcare crises and future pandemics."

Agilum's real-world data not only identified which drugs were being used as cases spiked, but also tied that information to corresponding lengths of stay, readmissions, survival rates, and other quality measures. This information is invaluable for health systems, pharmaceutical executives, payers, and other stakeholders looking to manage the drug supply chain and avoid shortages during both public health emergencies as well as their day-to-day operations.

The results of Agilum's analysis were published in the July issue of the American Journal of Health System Pharmacy.

Agilum's proprietary longitudinal real-world database, spanning more than 15 years, includes US census population data representative of clinical, financial, demographic and detailed drug dispensation information (at the 11-digit National Drug Code level) on more than 140 million patients. The platform compares drug cost and utilization data for a client's target population, filtered by age, gender, disease state, comorbidity, hospital type (urban, rural, academic medical center) etc., against an objective, statistically similar cohort to identify opportunities for drug savings and quality improvements.

"The opportunity to observe drug utilization data in real-time and learn, plan ahead, and pivot on a dime to save lives is unprecedented in the history of healthcare – until now," said Dawn DeAngelo, BS, PharmD, Agilum's Chief Pharmacy Officer and one of the study authors. "No longer do we have to make decisions based on past-tense snapshots of data from very limited structured clinical trials. Agilum has set the bar for delivering evidence-based analytics and I'm excited to provide actionable data that truly makes a difference in patient care."

About Agilum Healthcare Intelligence

Agilum Healthcare Intelligence is an innovative pharmacy and financial analytics company focused on utilizing real-world data to deliver objective, real-world evidence for hospitals, life sciences companies and payers. Our proprietary Comparative Rapid Cycle Analytics™ (CRCA™) solution leverages a revolutionary longitudinal census population database to help healthcare leaders make more informed formulary decisions that reduce costs and improve quality of care, while our advanced Service Line Costing & Profitability platform enables insights within the healthcare organization to help manage profitability, boost departmental efficiency and optimize revenues. Our goal is simple: to drive better outcomes while leading the transition to value-based care.

