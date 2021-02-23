Agilum Healthcare Intelligence's peer-reviewed COVID-19 study cited as one of the Top 25 AJHP Downloads in 2020
Agilum provided real-time drug utilization trends and outcomes across New York during the earliest and most critical stages of the pandemic.
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After hospitals across New York state began filling with patients suffering from a little-understood but deadly new global pandemic during the early days of the outbreak, Agilum, a sister company of Sentry Data Systems, led an analysis of the various drugs being used to treat COVID-19. The resulting peer-reviewed study, "Medication utilization in patients in New York hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic," became one of the top 25 most downloaded articles in 2020 in the American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy, or AJHP, according to the publication.
"This study's popularity is a testament to the transformational ability of Agilum's robust, real-time, longitudinal patient database to assess therapeutic efficacy, identify opportunities to lower the total cost of care and help hospitals confidently chart a path forward to value-based care," said Travis Leonardi, RPh, CEO of Agilum and Sentry Data Systems. "Sentry has amassed a comprehensive drug and patient-centric longitudinal database spanning more than 16+ years that includes clinical, financial, demographic and detailed drug dispensation data that enables pharmacists and physicians to make better, more clinically informed decisions that ultimately save patient lives."
The study, published in the July 2020 edition of AJHP, was co-authored by Dawn DeAngelo, BS, PharmD, Sentry's chief pharmacy officer, and examined data from Agilum's CRCA P&T analytics platform, which includes records from more than 140 million de-identified patients across the entire country. This targeted study represented data from 47 hospitals in New York from March through May 2020 and identified seven specific drugs that saw high utilization for COVID-19 patients and the associated growing critical shortages from manufacturers that threatened the supply chain.
Agilum's powerful analytics platform compares drug cost and utilization data for a client's target population, filtered by age, gender, disease state, comorbidity, procedure, hospital type, etc., against an objective, statistically similar cohort to identify opportunities for drug savings and quality improvements. The platform, available today as a turn-key solution to any Sentry customer, has the unique ability to instantly compare a drug's therapeutic effectiveness for any diagnosis and identify variances in quality indicators.
Agilum Healthcare Intelligence is an innovative pharmacy and financial analytics company focused on utilizing real-world data to deliver objective, real-world evidence for hospitals, life sciences companies and payers. Our proprietary Comparative Rapid Cycle Analytics™ (CRCA™) solution leverages a revolutionary longitudinal census population database to help healthcare leaders make more informed formulary decisions that reduce costs and improve quality of care, while our advanced Service Line Costing & Profitability platform enables insights within the healthcare organization to help manage profitability, boost departmental efficiency and optimize revenues. Our goal is simple: to drive better outcomes while leading the transition to value-based care.
