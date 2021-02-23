Agilum Healthcare Intelligence's peer-reviewed COVID-19 study cited as one of the Top 25 AJHP downloads in 2020

"This study's popularity is a testament to the transformational ability of Agilum's robust, real-time, longitudinal patient database to assess therapeutic efficacy, identify opportunities to lower the total cost of care and help hospitals confidently chart a path forward to value-based care," said Travis Leonardi, RPh, CEO of Agilum and Sentry Data Systems. "Sentry has amassed a comprehensive drug and patient-centric longitudinal database spanning more than 16+ years that includes clinical, financial, demographic and detailed drug dispensation data that enables pharmacists and physicians to make better, more clinically informed decisions that ultimately save patient lives."

The study, published in the July 2020 edition of AJHP, was co-authored by Dawn DeAngelo, BS, PharmD, Sentry's chief pharmacy officer, and examined data from Agilum's CRCA P&T analytics platform, which includes records from more than 140 million de-identified patients across the entire country. This targeted study represented data from 47 hospitals in New York from March through May 2020 and identified seven specific drugs that saw high utilization for COVID-19 patients and the associated growing critical shortages from manufacturers that threatened the supply chain.

Agilum's powerful analytics platform compares drug cost and utilization data for a client's target population, filtered by age, gender, disease state, comorbidity, procedure, hospital type, etc., against an objective, statistically similar cohort to identify opportunities for drug savings and quality improvements. The platform, available today as a turn-key solution to any Sentry customer, has the unique ability to instantly compare a drug's therapeutic effectiveness for any diagnosis and identify variances in quality indicators.

The AJHP article is free to read for non-members through April. A copy is also available at agilum.com.

