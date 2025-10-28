Agilyx announces successful placement of EUR 20 million subordinated convertible bonds due June 2028

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX) (OTCQX: AGXXF) (ISIN: NO0010872468) (WKN: A2QGQ) ("Agilyx" or the "Company") references the October 22, 2025 stock exchange notice regarding the issuance of subordinated convertible bonds. Agilyx has today successfully completed a placement of subordinated convertible bonds (the "Convertible Bonds") due 2028 with the following pricing details:

Initial issue amount: EUR 20 million

Total framework amount: EUR 40 million of which EUR 20 million is available to issue

Maturity Date: 30 June 2028

Settlement Date: Expected to be 20 November 2025

Coupon Rate: Fixed coupon of 10%, payable semi-annually, settled with additional bonds (PIK interest)

A Reference Share Price of EUR 1.6524

An Initial Conversion Price of EUR 1.9829 The Initial Conversion Price of EUR 1.9829 corresponds to a conversion premium of 20% above the volume weighted average share price on Oslo Stock Exchange on 22 October, 23 October and 24 October in NOK being NOK 19.1973, converted at an exchange rate of NOK 11.6175 / EUR 1.00.

The Issuer will convene an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders to be held on or around 18 November 2025 to seek a resolution to make the Convertible Bonds convertible into Shares while disapplying shareholders' preferential rights. Shareholders representing approx. 79% of the voting rights in the Company, namely Saffron Hill Ventures 2 LP, Saffron Hill Ventures 3 LP, Corvina Holdings Limited (Virgin), Caspla Securities Limited, Mirabella Financial Services LLP and Lucerne Capital, have irrevocably committed to vote in favor of the Shareholder Resolution. If the Shareholder Resolution is not passed by the required majority at the extraordinary general meeting, the Convertible Bonds will not be issued.

Arctic Securities AS and DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA, (the "Managers") are acting as managers for the Convertible Bond issuance

About Agilyx

Agilyx ASA is a leading global investment platform supporting the development of plastic waste feedstock supply to the recycling industry. Through its 44% stake in GreenDot Global, Europe's largest waste plastic recycling platform, generating over EUR 400 million in annual revenues, Agilyx gains access to large volumes of post-use plastic and advanced sorting and recycling infrastructure in Germany, Austria, and Italy, helping supply critical European-sourced feedstock to the European advanced recycling markets. Through Cyclyx, its (50%) joint venture with ExxonMobil (25%) and LyondellBasell (25%), Agilyx supports the collection and processing of post-use plastic waste into custom-formulated, high-quality feedstock solutions for global plastic producers. Agilyx markets Styrenyx, its proprietary advanced recycling technology, to recycle polystyrene waste into recycled styrene monomers for reuse in new, high-quality products. By enabling the shift from a linear "make-take-waste" model to a circular economy, Agilyx helps solve the crisis of plastic waste and supports the global transition to a low-carbon future.

