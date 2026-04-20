Agilyx ASA increases shareholding in GreenDot Global to over 50%

OSLO, Norway, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX) (OTCQX: AGXXF) (ISIN: NO0010872468) (WKN: A2QGQ) ("Agilyx" or the "Company") has entered into an agreement to raise its ownership in GreenDot Global S.à.r.l. ("GreenDot"), a prominent European platform for sourcing, sorting, and supplying plastic waste for recycling, to 50.1%.

Agilyx will meet the requirements to fully consolidate GreenDot's financial statements, and upon closing of the transaction, will begin consolidation accounting. GreenDot is expected to generate approximately EUR 375 million in revenue and over EUR 22 million in EBITDA in 2026.

Under the agreement, Lafor and Agilyx will jointly acquire all shares in GreenDot currently held by Circular Resources (19.1%). Following the transaction, Agilyx's shareholding will increase from 46% to 50.1%, while Lafor's shareholding will increase from 34.9% to 49.9%. Agilyx CEO Ranjeet Bhatia will serve as Chairman of GreenDot.

To finance the acquisition of the additional 4.1% shareholding, Agilyx has arranged a EUR 4.7 million share purchase financing facility. This facility carries a 7% interest rate and an expected duration of about six months, providing full funding for the purchase without near-term cash impact on Agilyx.

Peter Norris, Chair of the Agilyx Board, commented, "Lafor has been a valuable partner at GreenDot, and we're excited to continue working together to build the EU's leading waste plastic recycling platform. Consolidating GreenDot's accounts will provide our shareholders better financial transparency and strengthen our partnership."

The transaction has received the required support of 2/3rds of the voting bonds under Agilyx's EUR 40,000,000 Subordinated Convertible Bonds 2025/2028. Dispatch of the written resolution and completion of the transaction is expected today. This announcement is subject to disclosure requirements under Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Agilyx

Agilyx ASA is a publicly listed, technology-agnostic leader in plastic recycling, focused on converting plastic waste into circular products and value-creating solutions for the global plastics value chain. The Company works with blue-chip partners and operates across mechanical and chemical recycling, and proprietary technology development. Agilyx has operating exposure in Europe through its ownership stake in GreenDot, a leading platform for sourcing, processing, and supplying recycled plastic feedstock, and in the US through strategic commercial arrangements and technology deployment. With funded projects, reduced capital intensity, and a clear strategic focus, Agilyx is positioned to drive sustainable growth and long-term value creation in the circular plastics economy.

About GreenDot

GreenDot is dedicated to addressing the plastic waste crisis by developing solutions and assets that close the circularity loop of plastics through the production of high-quality recyclates, including from difficult-to- recycle waste streams. The group's portfolio spans both mechanical and chemical recycling, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) licensing services, as well as consulting on EPR systems and design-for-recycling. The foundation of the group was laid more than 35 years ago in Germany with Der Grüne Punkt which created the world's first nationwide EPR program for household packaging, including hard-to-recycle plastics like flexible films. Since then, GreenDot has constantly expanded its business areas in order to serve all requirements of the circular economy for plastics. To date, GreenDot has presence in Germany, Austria, Italy as well as France, and continues to widen its global network.

More information can be found at www.green-dot.com

Inquiries: [email protected] Learn more at: www.agilyx.com

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SOURCE Agilyx