Agilyx Expands its Operations to Support Growth

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx Corporation ("Agilyx"), the leader in chemical recycling of post-use plastics back into polymers, chemicals and low carbon fuels, today announced the Company will be expanding its operations to support the increasing demand for its technology and associated services. Agilyx will be opening an office in the Boston area as well as an office in Northern Europe to support its rapidly growing global activities.

"This is an exciting time for Agilyx, and we look forward to expanding our platform internationally," remarked Joe Vaillancourt, Agilyx's chief executive officer. "Our team has worked tirelessly over the past 15 years to turn everyday plastics into a renewable resource, and the current market interest driving the scaling of our capabilities on a global scale is evidence that we are achieving our vision."

These new offices will house various corporate and business development functions. The Company will be making its final site selections over the next two months and will be actively recruiting to add to the Agilyx team during that time.

"Since its inception, Agilyx has been fueled by people with vision, passion and a commitment to eliminate plastic waste and ensure that no plastic ends up in a landfill, waterways or the environment. We are looking to expand our team with likeminded people," said Bruce Mast, Agilyx's vice president of human resources.

About Agilyx Corporation

Agilyx, based in Portland, Oregon, is the leader and pioneer in chemically recycling difficult-to-recycle post use plastic streams into high value low carbon circular feedstocks and fuels. The company has developed the first system capable of recycling polystyrene waste into styrene monomer, which is then used to remake new polystyrene ("PS") products. The company also has commercialized a technology that converts mixed plastics to high quality crude oil. From these first to market products, the company has since expanded its product platform into a broad range of customized low carbon chemicals, polymers and fuels. Agilyx is working with waste service providers, municipalities, refiners, and both private and public enterprises to develop closed-loop industrial solutions for mixed waste plastics.

Contact us to have your plastic waste streams recycled at info@agilyx.com. For more information, follow us on social media and visit us at www.agilyx.com.

