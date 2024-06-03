Agilyx technology produces on-spec product in Japan

OSLO, Norway, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX) (OTCQX: AGXXF) ("Agilyx" or "the company"), a technology company that enables customers to recycle the most challenging post-use plastics to high value, virgin-equivalent products, is proud to announce that its depolymerization technology was successfully demonstrated during commissioning of Toyo Styrene's 10 ton-per-day chemical recycling facility in Japan.

The recycling plant will convert post-use polystyrene into a styrene monomer enabled by Agilyx depolymerization technology. The styrene monomer will then be converted back into high value polystyrene products which bear a significantly lower carbon footprint than similar products made with virgin monomer.

Construction of the facility was completed in March 2024, at which time the commissioning process began. Last week, polystyrene was successfully depolymerized and converted to on-specification product during commissioning. The Toyo Styrene plant showcases the latest generation of Agilyx's technology.

"The successful production of on-spec product during the commissioning process at Toyo's facility is an exciting milestone," stated Russ Main, interim CEO for Agilyx. "This achievement demonstrates the efficacy of Agilyx's technology and brings us one step closer to project completion on the first polystyrene chemical recycling facility in Japan."

Agilyx and Toyo will continue to partner and optimize the facility over the next few months.

