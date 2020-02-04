Aging At Home Together

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors in Maryland, Virginia, and the Washington, D.C. area have a new gift to give their partner this Valentine's Day—the gift of aging together in their family home.

Capital Caring Health, the area's leading non-profit provider of advanced illness, hospice, and at-home care services, supports older adults and their caregivers with unique medical and non-medical services. This can help people age gracefully in their own homes with dignity and compassion—something more than three in four people over the age of 50 say they want, according to a survey conducted by AARP.

"Many older adults can't age gracefully at home without a little, or a lot, of help," said Marcie Fairbanks, Director, Family Services at Capital Caring Health. "Many area couples who have spent the last 50 or 60 years side-by-side can now age in the place they call home, together, because more in-home services are provided than ever before."

Capital Caring Health provides the following unique services to seniors and caregivers in the D.C. area:

Stay-at-Home Services provides assistance with everything from rehab, transportation, pharmacy delivery, and handy-man services to meal preparation and delivery, light housekeeping, pet care, and more.

provides assistance with everything from rehab, transportation, pharmacy delivery, and handy-man services to meal preparation and delivery, light housekeeping, pet care, and more. Primary Care at Home helps elders maintain their dignity and independence by bringing full medical and social services to the home. The service launched in 2019 and is now available in Chevy Chase, Maryland , Northwest D.C., and Falls Church, Virginia (in select ZIP codes).

helps elders maintain their dignity and independence by bringing full medical and social services to the home. The service launched in 2019 and is now available in , Northwest D.C., and (in select ZIP codes). Hospice Care, delivered by an interdisciplinary team of experts, is designed to relieve pain and other symptoms and to help both patients and families improve their quality of life.

delivered by an interdisciplinary team of experts, is designed to relieve pain and other symptoms and to help both patients and families improve their quality of life. Other Support Services are offered, including grief counseling, special assistance to veterans, and other non-traditional services related to health care and daily tasks.

To learn more about any of Capital Caring Health's home-based services or to enroll in one of their programs, call our 24-Hour Care Line at 1-800-869-2136 or visit www.CapitalCaring.org.

