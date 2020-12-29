Aging in Place eBook Highlights Industry Trends for Contractors

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modernize.com , a leader in the home improvement and home services industry, publishes a new eBook informing contractors about the market opportunity to support seniors who may require home renovations to safely live in their existing homes and details popular accessibility changes.

The free eBook can be downloaded here: Aging in Place and Home Accessibility

Given that 10,000 people turn 65 years old daily and that 13% of Americans are over age 65 now, the existing aging in place market is already sizable. By 2030, 18% of the population is expected to be 65 years old or more. Currently, Modernize helps more than 300,000 homeowners annually to reach contractors who can offer home accessibility enhancements.

Popular aging in place solutions include:

As a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic, occupancy in assisted-living and long-term care facilities is at a 15-year low. The in-home care market is expected to grow to $225 billion by 2024.

"In-home modifications help homeowners continue to live safely and independently," notes Gregg Hicks, vice president of Modernize.com. "Medical alerts, for example, are projected to reach more than $10 billion in sales by 2027. Now is the time for in-home care professionals to grow their businesses, and Modernize can help."

Hicks is passionate about aging in place and can advise contractors on how to best support senior clients.

About Modernize.com

For more than 15 years, Modernize has been a leader in the home improvement and services industry, connecting homeowners with contractors and other home services professionals. Modernize operates in more than 15 high-value, high-consideration home segments, including new and replacement windows, solar installation, roofing, heating and air conditioning, siding, bathrooms and kitchens, new and replacement gutters, home security, and others. The business brings a network of more than 1,000 contractors and professionals across all segments, offering broad geographical coverage and choice for homeowners.

Modernize is owned and operated by QuinStreet , Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Modernize is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Leppla

Senior Director of Public Relations

QuinStreet, Inc.

Direct +1 775 321 3608

Email [email protected]

LinkedIn

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Modernize

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/modernizehome

SOURCE Modernize.com