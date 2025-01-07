Aging Life Care Association® Welcomes New Board President

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning January 1, Steven Barlam, MSW, LCSW, CMC assumed the role of President of the Board of Directors at the Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA), a nonprofit professional membership association representing over 2,000 members nation-wide. Barlam replaced Kate Granigan, who will remain on the Board as Past-President.

"I am truly honored to step into this role and lead ALCA during such a pivotal time for our profession," says Barlam. "This year, my focus is on elevating the Aging Life Care™ profession helping all rise to be the very best we can be. Together, we will engage with our members and with those we serve in extraordinary ways."

Steve Barlam is a Certified Care Manager, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, practicing Aging Life Care Manager, and the CEO of JFS Care. He brings a wealth of experience from over 30 years in the field of aging care. Guided by his personal motto, "It has to be good enough for my mom," Steve is committed to delivering high-quality care experiences for clients and their families.

"Our work has never been more important as we help individuals and families address the changing dynamics of aging. As we rise to the challenge of elevating the Aging Life Care Profession, we recognize the vital role we play in navigating the complexities of our health care system," says Barlam.

Barlam highlights the impact Aging Life Care Managers® have on the lives of those they serve: "Our strength lies in our collective dedication to making a difference. With empathy, compassion, expertise, and resolve, our members offer guidance to individuals and families, ensuring they receive the support and care they deserve."

Barlam will serve a one-year term as President of the Board. ALCA's Board of Directors is comprised of 11 professional Aging Life Care Managers from across the country, including the President. Serving alongside Barlam in 2025 are:

Kate Granigan, RN, MA, GNP, CCM (Past President)

Nina Pflumm Herndon, MA, CMC, RCFE, CLPF (President-elect)

Lina Supnet-Zapata, MBA, TxCG, CMC (Treasurer)

Barbara Levison, MA, MSW, CMC

Crystal Littlejohn, MHSA, CMC, CSA

Rebecca Montano, PhD, CRC, CMC, CCM, CDP

Annette Murphy, BA, MSW, C-ASWCM

Susy Murphy, BA, CMC

Jennifer Szakaly, MA, CMC

Elyse Weber-Sacks, MSW, LSW, CMC

About the Aging Life Care Association: The Aging Life Care Association was formed in 1985 to advance dignified, coordinated care for older adults in the United States. ALCA Members encompass a cross-section of fields related to long-term care including nursing, social work, and other allied professions focused on issues related to aging. They work with older adults, people with disabilities, and families who need assistance with caregiving, aging issues, care planning, and assessment. Members must meet stringent education, experience, and certification requirements in addition to adhering to a Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice, setting them apart from other geriatric care managers. For more information or to access a nationwide directory of Aging Life Care Professionals, please visit aginglifecare.org.

