Aging Population and Rising Chronic Disease Incidence Propel Global Vein Illumination Technologies Market to 2030

22 Aug, 2023, 12:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vein Illumination Technologies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Transillumination, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27.4% CAGR and reach US$507.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Infrared segment is readjusted to a revised 32.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 35% CAGR

The Vein Illumination Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$106.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 35% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25% and 25.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

  • AccuVein Inc
  • BLZ Technology (Wuhan) Co., Ltd
  • Braun Medical Inc
  • Christie Medical Holdings, Inc
  • Sharn Anesthesia
  • TransLite LLC
  • Venoscope, LLC
  • Vivolight
  • ZD Medical Inc

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • COVID-19 Burden Fuels Adoption of Vein Finders to Save on Precious Time & Improve Patient Care
  • Vein Illuminators Market Remains Offset by Postponement of Elective and Non-essential Surgeries, and a Decline in Blood Donations
  • Vein Illumination Technologies to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19
  • Vein Illumination Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • By Application, Intravenous Access Holds a Major Share
  • Technology Landscape
  • Transillumination Technology Leads the Vein Illlumination Market
  • Near Infrared Technology to Exhibit Fastest Growth
  • Ultrasound Vein Illumination Technology: Also a Significant Market
  • The US Dominates the Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
  • Competition
  • Select Popular Vein Finders Used by Medical Professionals to Find Veins Easily & Quickly
  • AccuVein
  • AccuVein AV400
  • VeinViewer Vision2
  • CMS Vein Finders
  • Veinlite
  • VeinSight Vein Finders
  • VPism
  • VeinViewer
  • VeinSight & AccuVein: Most Popular Vein Illuminators Globally

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Vein Finders Present Effective Solution for Medical Staff to Master Phlebotomy
  • Sclerotherapy Using Vein Illumination for Treatment of Varicose and Spider Veins
  • Game-Changing Vein Illumination Devices Help Injectors Precisely Avoid Veins during Aesthetic Procedures
  • Aging Population Propels the Demand for Vein Illumination Technologies
  • Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
  • Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
  • World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2016 & 2018
  • Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand for Vein Illuminators
  • Global Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018
  • Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018
  • High Incidence of Preterm Births to Propel the Demand for Vein Illuminators
  • Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide
  • Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Vein Illumination Technologies
  • Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
  • Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propel Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0vw0f

