Aging Technology and Innovation to Take Center Stage at Synapse Summit 2020

Amir Hadanny, MD, Chief Medical Research Officer of The Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research, to discuss innovative approaches to aging treatment

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center, one of the largest hyperbaric medical centers in the world, today announced that its Chief Medical Research Officer, Amir Hadanny, MD, will participate on a panel discussion at this year's Synapse Summit, entitled, Aging Gracefully: Innovations Improving Life for Millions of Seniors.

The panel, sponsored by the University of South Florida, will discuss new approaches for treating the growing aging population. By the year 2030, all baby boomers will be older than age 65. In 2020, Floridians over the age of 60 will account for more than 25 percent of Florida's population. Dr. Hadanny will discuss the age-related mechanisms for cognitive and physical decline and present new approaches for healthy aging based on ongoing research programs at the Sagol Center. He will discuss the utilization of hyperbaric oxygen therapy and its potential for significant cognitive and physical performance improvements.

"Our technology focuses on improving the aging process through the application of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) combined with personalized cognitive and physical training programs," said Dr. Hadanny. "I'm looking forward to discussing our latest research in the fields of aging, neuroscience, physiology and hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) for the enhancement of cognitive skills, physical performance, increased energy, and enhanced quality of life in healthy aging adults."

Dr. Hadanny is a certified neurosurgeon and hyperbaric physician. He has been researching the impact of HBOT and novel approaches to neurorehabilitation, neuroplasticity and physiology together with Professor Shai Efrati, for over a decade. He has published more than 25 research papers focusing on the effects of HBOT on cognitive and physical performance, with a specific focus on healthy aging adults. Dr. Hadanny earned his MD degree from Tel Aviv University and is finalizing his PhD in Bioinformatics and Machine Learning at Bar Ilan University.

The panel discussion will take place on Tuesday, February 11 from 10:00-10:45 am at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Find more information here: https://synapsefl.com/summit.

About the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research

The Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center (formerly Assaf Harofeh Medical Center), is a leader in advancing our understanding of the impact of hyperbaric medicine on cognitive and physical function. Serving as one of the largest Hyperbaric centers worldwide, the Sagol Center offers highly advanced large multiplace chambers, treating more than 200 patients daily. Research conducted at the Center has proven that brain rejuvenation is possible across a wide range of neurological pathologies and illnesses.

