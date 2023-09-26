Aging Wellness Fall Expo Celebrates Healthy and Active Lifestyles at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

The region's largest seniors event presented by Optum - Nevada to attract record crowds.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada's largest Aging Wellness Expo for active adults 50+ returns for the first seasonal event of the year. The Expo, powered by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and presented by Optum - Nevada, heads to Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Access to health, financial, and home improvement companies and countless resources are free for attendees. Early bird arrivals can enjoy coffee and, in the afternoon, sample healthy snacks. Top experts and speakers are scheduled throughout the day to present topics such as healthy living, preventative screenings, benefits of exercise for seniors, and Medicare basics.

John Rhodes, M.D., President and CEO of Optum - Nevada, will address Optum's value-based care model as a solution that improves health outcomes and reduces costs. In the same session, RN Vice President for Optum Community Centers, Erica Wiggins, discusses how seniors can access physical and emotional support, wellness screenings, and various physical activities at no cost. The Optum Lounge, located inside the Charleston Ballroom, will feature a range of preventative and primary care stations such as pulmonology, allergy, Home Health, Optum RX, and more. Guests will have access to preventative care coordinators and exam rooms to ensure privacy. Optum will also provide Flu vaccinations for Optum Nevada patients. A live DJ, photo booth and a Honey Baked Ham giveaway will be featured as well.

YMCA Health and Wellness Director Jonathan Jimenez will lead various exercise demonstrations at the Center Well Senior Primary Care Active Lounge inside the Red Rock Main Ballroom throughout the day. The caricature booth, sponsored by Johnny Legends Mitsubishi, offers complimentary sketches. This year's Station Casinos Main Stage entertainment lineup includes performances by the Vegas Golden Gals, Nicole Duffel & the Anthem Jazz Dancers, and duo Andrea Avruskin with Todd Williams. Dr. Trina Wiggins will close out the dancers' showcase with a lively and rhythmic chair aerobics routine.

This year's RJ Village will showcase Review-Journal print and digital products, including rjmagazine, Best of Las Vegas, and a preview of the Season 3 of Mobbed Up: The Fight for Las Vegas true-crime series. Award-winning RJ journalists will appear for meet and greets throughout the day, including two-time Pulitzer prize-winning political cartoonist Michael Ramirez, Executive Editor and Senior Vice President Glenn Cook, Managing Editor Anastasia Hendrix, Business/Gaming and Tourism reporter Rick Velotta, and Opinion Page Columnist Victor Joecks. Review-Journal special projects and digital broadcast producer Carrie Roper will serve as emcee for the event.

The next Aging Wellness Spring Expo is scheduled for March 2, 2024, at South Point Hotel Casino and Spa. Go to AgingwellnessExpo.com for updates and schedules. Also, follow Aging Wellness on the Review-Journal's Facebook for news and information on 50+ active lifestyles.

About Optum – Nevada

Optum is the state's largest multispecialty medical group with over 350 local health care providers through Optum Specialty Care, Optum Primary Care and Southwest Medical, plus access to a vast network of contracted primary and specialty care providers through Optum – Nevada for Medicare Advantage patients. To us, success means the health and happiness of our patients. That's how we're helping to create a health care system that works better for everyone.

For more information: optum.com/nevada

About the Review-Journal

Since 1909, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's comprehensive media leader. Over the years, it has transformed from an award-winning newspaper that delivers local and community news and spans the globe with far-reaching topics and coverage. The Review-Journal has forged into multimedia and digital platforms through its website, Reviewjournal.com, which includes a network of niche publications, breaking news, e-newsletters, customized content, custom printing, a production studio, and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

