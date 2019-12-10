Aginity Achieves Select Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aginity, an active analytics catalog company, today announced it is now a Select Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Aginity's collaborative SQL environment, Aginity Team, is available for deployment within AWS to manage, share and reuse SQL across analysts.

The APN Select Technology Partner status recognizes companies that have successfully deployed multiple customer applications using AWS services. By achieving APN Select Technology Partner status, Aginity Team can now be discovered via the AWS Partner Solutions Finder and eligible to participate in AWS marketing programs.

Organizations need a trusted analytic foundation to drive operational decisions and innovation. Reducing rework and delivering consistent results are primary considerations for SQL teams to support these efforts. Aginity Team helps SQL teams unlock productivity and deliver more consistent results faster across a number of industries including financial services, insurance, retail, automotive, and local governments. Aginity customers can launch a collaborative SQL environment in one hour on Amazon Elastic Cloud Compute (Amazon EC2).

Amazon EC2 is a web service that provides secure, resizable compute capacity in the cloud. It provides complete control of computing resources to obtain and configure capacity with minimal friction.

"Building a trusted analytics foundation starts with managing your SQL," said Paul Schaut, Aginity CEO. "With the APN, Aginity can offer AWS customers a turnkey solution to deploy Aginity Team to discover, share and reuse previous work across all of their SQL analysts. We are honored to receive APN Select Technology Partner status. Together we're providing an easy way to launch a collaborative SQL environment quickly."

About Aginity

All analytics today still start with SQL. It's the most prevalent language used to access data. Changing the game for SQL analysts, Aginity provides a SQL coding experience that empowers data analysts, data engineers, and data scientists to find, manage, govern, share and re-use SQL rather than recode it. Thousands of companies leverage Aginity products to deliver consistent results faster by understanding the intent and context of the SQL and easily using it in other coding efforts. Learn more at www.aginity.com .

