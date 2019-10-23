Aginity Launches Unique SQL Analytic Management Experience for IBM Db2

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aginity, the only active analytics catalog company, announced today Aginity Pro and Aginity Team now support IBM Db2, a family of data management products that helps you more effectively manage structured and unstructured data in on-premises and cloud environments.

As the leading enterprise in analytic management, Aginity builds next-generation solutions that empower data analysts, data engineers, and data scientists to work more efficiently and collaboratively. Aginity products make every line of SQL searchable, reusable and shareable across teams and departments—which, in turn, drives actionable results and business growth.

"We've worked closely with IBM for several years and are excited to be extending support for the IBM Db2 family of products in Aginity Pro and Aginity Team. Our joint customers will now be able to easily manage, share and reuse their SQL consistently in a highly collaborative environment on-premises or in the cloud," said Paul Schaut, CEO of Aginity.

Developers using Aginity to write SQL for IBM Db2 will now be able to quickly author queries and take advantage of IBM Db2 features such as in-memory technology, storage optimization, workload management, actionable compression, and continuous data availability.

IBM Db2 customers can now experience Aginity's cutting-edge, time and money-saving tools while working with an industry-leading data warehouse. For instance, you can:

Locate any line of shared SQL instantly –and execute it in the code editor without copying and pasting

–and execute it in the code editor without copying and pasting Use rich metadata to make analytics meaningful to everyone . Understand the context and value of data and analytics without running a single line of code

. Understand the context and value of data and analytics without running a single line of code Make your SQL private and secure. Limit who has access to each line of code, so each analytic workflow stage can remain protected or public

About Aginity

All analytics today still start with SQL. It's the most prevalent language used to access data. Changing the game for SQL analysts, Aginity provides a SQL coding experience that empowers data analysts, data engineers, and data scientists to find, manage, govern, share and re-use SQL rather than recode it. Thousands of companies leverage Aginity products to deliver consistent results faster by understanding the intent and context of the SQL and easily using it in other coding efforts. Learn more at www.aginity.com.

