Aginity Partners With Snowflake To Deliver Industry-First Analytic Management Experience

CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Aginity, the only active analytics company, today announced a partnership with Snowflake , the data warehouse built for the cloud, enabling Snowflake customers to find, share and use analytic code in a whole new way.

Aginity allows data analysts, data engineers, and data scientists to work more efficiently and provide consistent actionable results for business growth. Aginity products make every line of code searchable, reusable and easy to understand for individuals, teams and enterprises.

"With Aginity and Snowflake's partnership, customers will now be able spend less time writing repetitive code and more time using it," said Paul Schaut, CEO of Aginity. "Every day our customers tell us about their desire to move their on-premise data platforms and accelerate their efforts to move to the cloud, which is why we're so excited about this partnership. Our products: Aginity Pro, Aginity Team and Aginity Enterprise has helped many of them easily migrate their analytics to use Snowflake," Schaut continued.

"Customers want to accelerate their journey to become more analytically aware and mature," Snowflake Director of Technology Alliances, Tarik Dwiek said. "Aginity offers an innovative way for analytic teams to interact with each other's code, driving efficiency and consistency. This partnership means that organizations can now easily leverage their analytic assets on Snowflake's unique cloud-built data warehouse architecture."

About Aginity

Aginity empowers organizations to realize the full potential of enterprise analytics by offering the only active analytics catalog for data analysts, data engineers, data scientists, and business users. Organizations better capitalize on business opportunities, reduce business continuity risks, and dramatically accelerate deployment of analytics by reusing analytics rather than recoding.

About Snowflake

Snowflake's mission is to enable every organization to be data-driven. Our cloud-built data warehouse makes that possible by delivering instant elasticity, secure data sharing and per-second pricing, across multiple clouds. Snowflake combines the power of data warehousing, the flexibility of big data platforms and the elasticity of the cloud at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

