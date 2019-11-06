Aginity Provides a Collaborative Experience for SQL Server 2019 Customers to Discover, Manage and Share SQL

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we're announcing that we've added support for SQL Server 2019 in our next-generation SQL analysis products, Aginity Pro and Aginity Team.

SQL is still the most popular language used to analyze data, and nearly every line of SQL that is written is valuable in the future. Aginity, the only active analytics catalog company, is changing how individuals and teams use SQL in their workflow. Aginity Pro and Aginity Team help SQL analysts work more efficiently and deliver consistent results by making every line of SQL searchable, reusable and shareable—which, in turn, drives actionable results and business growth.

"We work closely with Microsoft and are excited to be extending support for their latest data platform in Aginity Pro and Aginity Team. With Aginity and SQL Server 2019, customers will now be able to spend less time rewriting SQL and more time using it, whether on-premises or in the cloud," said Paul Schaut, CEO of Aginity.

Analysts writing SQL in Aginity Pro and Team for SQL Server 2019 will now be able to take advantage of SQL Server 2019's new features such as Big Data clusters, always-on availability and intelligent query processing, which improves query performance.

SQL Server 2019 customers now have access to Aginity's next-generation SQL analysis tools, which re-imagine the way users and teams will share, collaborate and reuse analytic and data assets. Using Aginity Pro and Aginity Team, SQL Server customers can:

Locate shared SQL instantly –and execute it in the code editor without copying and pasting

Make analytics meaningful to everyone. Understand the context and value of data and analytics without running a single line of code

Secure your SQL. Limit who has access to each line of code, so each analytic workflow stage can remain protected or public

About Aginity

All analytics today still start with SQL. It's the most prevalent language used to access data. Changing the game for SQL analysts, Aginity provides a SQL coding experience that empowers data analysts, data engineers, and data scientists to find, manage, govern, share and re-use SQL rather than recode it. Thousands of companies leverage Aginity products to deliver consistent results faster by understanding the intent and context of the SQL and easily using it in other coding efforts. Learn more at www.aginity.com.

