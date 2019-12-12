Aginity Team is the First SQL Analysis Tool to Connect to Snowflake Using OAuth

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aginity, the only active analytics catalog company, announced today that Aginity Team is the first SQL query tool enabling customers to authorize access to Snowflake, the data warehouse built for the cloud, using OAuth.

Companies using Aginity and who have enabled OAuth on their Snowflake account, will no longer store database passwords in Aginity Team because an access token issued by Snowflake upon login will be used for all subsequent processes and actions for Snowflake.

This powerful authorization process comes with a number of benefits, including strengthened security for user credentials and the ability to centrally revoke user access.

"We are committed to continually providing ways for our clients to improve security and flexibly manage user access in our products," said Jeff Grossman, Vice President of Product and Customer Solutions at Aginity. "We're excited to be the first SQL analysis tool to connect to Snowflake and to support the enhanced security benefits of OAuth."

SQL teams can download Aginity Team and start leveraging this functionality today.

About Aginity

All analytics today still start with SQL. It's the most prevalent language used to access data. Changing the game for SQL analysts, Aginity provides a SQL coding experience that empowers data analysts, data engineers, and data scientists to find, manage, govern, share and re-use SQL rather than recode it. Thousands of companies leverage Aginity products to deliver consistent results faster by understanding the intent and context of the SQL and easily using it in other coding efforts. Learn more at www.aginity.com.

